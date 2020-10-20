A nonpartisan political organization in Carroll County that supports minority political candidates is ramping up volunteer efforts ahead of next month’s election.
Jessie Strickland, who unsuccessfully challenged Clayton Kierbow in the June 9 election for the District 4 seat on the Carroll County Board of Education, leads the group, called “Moving Forward.” He says it is the “political arm” of the county’s NAACP.
“Our mission is to promote and support minority candidates running for public office, and we use our energy to help make phone calls to raise money, go door-to-door, if necessary handing out literature; anything we can do to help a political candidate be successful regardless of political affiliation,” Strickland said.
Among the candidates the organization has helped are Jacqulene Elaine Bridges, who was elected this year to serve Ward 1 on the Carrollton City Council; Dr. Bernice Brooks, who will be joining the Carroll County Board of Education in January; and Carroll County District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon.
The group also helped re-elect Dr. Bob Pinckney, the representative of District 3 on the Carroll County Board of Education.
Strickland said he would also like to meet with community leaders such as Sen. Mike Dugan and law enforcement to ensure that the sometimes violent protests that have been ongoing amid the Black Lives Matter movement do not happen here.
The group is also organizing volunteers to be poll workers at the county’s elections office, the Stallings Center or the Powell Park Recreation Center while early voting for the Nov. 3 election continues through Oct. 30, Strickland said.
“Not only should Black lives matter, but we should connect with all of the communities with different interests,” Strickland said. “We need a singular focus. We also should set a platform to educate particularly African Americans about voting and the political process.”
To encourage more African Americans to get involved, the organization needs to come up with a “creative hook,” Strickland said, and he wants to include more college students and those coming out of high school.
He said while it is important to teach students about voting in national races, such as that for the presidency, knowing the candidates in local races is also critical. This involves educating students and preparing them for the future if they want to become political candidates.
“This is your hometown, so put your name on the dotted line,” he said. “We are putting together a recruitment effort to start with these high school students and college students who have gone away, are coming back home and are educating themselves to become more civic-minded.”
