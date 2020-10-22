A family underwent a move-in day nightmare on Thursday as their new home caught fire and sustained major damage.
The fire took place Thursday afternoon on Oxford Square in Lamplighter Square subdivision off Stewart Street
The fire caused major damage to the home. The flames engulfed the garage, rear side of the building, and attic. Flames in the attic reached the front of the building before the fire was put out.
Carrollton Fire Department Jimmy Bearden said there were no injuries caused by the fire, but could not confirm what caused it.
However, a neighbor who called 911 said that she saw boxes on fire behind the home and saw the wind push the flames toward the garage.
Chief Bearden noted that the family was moving in on Thursday when the fire occurred.
