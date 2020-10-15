Carroll County’s municipalities have just a few months to finalize their lists of projects to be put on the ballot for the 2021 SPLOST vote in March.
During a leadership luncheon on Wednesday in Villa Rica, County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said that city officials will need to have their lists of projects approved by council members in either November or December.
She added this would allow enough time for these lists to be put on the ballot and for leaders to continue informing the public about what they are voting on.
Earlier this year, the county commission and Carroll’s mayors decided to postpone the upcoming SPLOST vote from Nov. 3 until next March to allow officials more time to inform the public about the one-cent sales tax.
Voters will also decide on whether the county can continue to collect the educational ESPLOST next month during a general election with a ballot that is already crowded with two U.S. Senate seats, some state House and Senate seats — as well as the next president.
While the ESPLOST is used to fund and maintain school buildings and other related projects, the SPLOST is used on county buildings as well as Carroll’s roads and bridges.
The current SPLOST expires at the end of March 2021, about a week after the vote on a new SPLOST. If county voters do not approve the referendum that month, the commission must wait a year before it can be put on another ballot.
The SPLOST has been around in Carroll County since 1987, and the sixth and current iteration of the sales tax began in 2015, according to the state’s Department of Revenue.
“The one downside potentially is that usually your collections don’t start for one fiscal quarter after the election,” County Attorney Stacey Blackmon said. “There is an exception in the SPLOST Act where we can ask for a waiver to avoid a gap of that collection. The (state) Department of Revenue commissioner can grant a waiver if there are emergency circumstances.”
Morgan said the county’s roads and public safety will continue to be the top two priorities with the Board of Commissioners’ list of SPLOST projects. The county’s project list has 11 items on it, ranging from roads and public safety to courthouse facilities and economic development improvements.
Carrollton Finance Director Jim Triplett recently said the city expects to receive the same percentage of that money from the 2015 SPLOST, with the county receiving 62.39% of the funding and the City of Carrollton collecting 22.07%.
“This is going to be a moving number, and this is going to be a penny sales tax just like our regular sales tax,” Triplett said. “Determining what that may or may not do, with the economy and the pandemic that we’ve all been working our way through, this estimate has dropped somewhat since we originally started talking with the county two months ago.”
Carrollton city officials had planned $26 million worth of projects to be funded by the 2021 SPLOST but Triplett said $3 million has been taken off the city’s project list.
These leaders have several projects they are hoping to complete, ranging from building new sports fields and facilities to replacing Fire Station 23 and purchasing new fire engines.
