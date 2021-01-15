The developer of a proposed microbrewery in downtown Carrollton is pulling his rezoning request due to the site’s proximity to two local churches.
The Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission had recommended denial of the request Tuesday during its monthly meeting.
Alex Griffin, a Carrollton resident, had been proposing to open the Local Ties microbrewery in the former NuWay Cleaners building at 302 City Hall Ave. The building is owned by Doug Almon, and he said Friday his family had operated the dry-cleaning business from 1948 up until two years ago.
Griffin said he wanted to have the property rezoned to M-1, light industry, from C-1, the Central Business District, because microbreweries require that zoning.
But he said the Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended denial of the rezoning request during Tuesday’s meeting due to the former cleaner's proximity to the First Christian and First Methodist churches as well as parking concerns.
The commission does not get the final say on rezoning requests and can only recommend the denial or approval of such requests. The city council gets to make the final determination on these proposals.
But Griffin told the Times-Georgian on Friday that he plans to pull the rezoning request and look at other locations downtown starting Tuesday.
“At the location we were aiming for, the churches were vehemently opposed to it,” Griffin said. “I’m not sure we will be pursuing it in the location we were trying for anymore. We’re in the process of looking for a new location, still in the downtown area.”
He added the city’s alcohol ordinance is “vague” because the leaders of these churches were making arguments that the brewery is less than 300 feet from their properties.
“It (the brewery) would have been sandwiched between the both of them, and they were concerned about proximity,” he said. “The building is zoned central business, and the way Carrollton’s alcohol ordinance reads, anything (to do with) beer manufacturing has to be zoned manufacturing, which is M-1 and M-2.”
He said there was a contract in place on the City Hall Avenue location since late November, but it was contingent on the property getting rezoned.
There are three categories of breweries, he said, including a nanobrewery, a microbrewery and a taproom brewery. A microbrewery is a brewery that produces 15,000 barrels or less annually, and it must also sell 75% or more of that beer in off-site locations, according to the Brewers Association website. Some have small tasting rooms or a bar for customers.
He said breweries including Sweetwater, Monday Night Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Sam Adams and New Belgium are considered microbreweries. Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Company in north Carrollton, which uses a 20-barrel system, and Hixtown Brewing in downtown Villa Rica are microbreweries.
Griffin said that while he loves Printer’s, he wanted to open a brewery that is walking distance for downtown residents.
“Our batch system would be the same as (Hixtown), which is a five-barrel system,” he said. “It would be a similar feel, and their building is about 2,600 square feet and they have to house everything. What we are looking for now is going to be a little larger.
“We were looking to make it taproom focused, so as far as we’re concerned, there are two types of microbreweries. You have ones that are focused on distribution that are focused on getting things to restaurants and then there are those that are focused on just selling what they make. That’s what we were planning on, a good, family-friendly place.”
