Memorial Day weekend to include Veterans Park rededication

The park that honors all those Carroll County veterans who served our county will be rededicated this Memorial Day weekend, in a ceremony marking 20 years since it was first dedicated.
The Saturday, May 29, program will begin with music by the Carrollton Wind Ensemble at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at noon. It will be hosted by the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association, while Park Association President and veteran Barry Gardner LTC US Army (ret) will emcee. Carroll County Board of Commissioners Chairman Michelle Morgan will lead the rededication. The park is located at 1050 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
Gardner said the event will include the history of the park and will “honor those whose foresight and dedication made the park possible and rededicate the park to honor the veterans of Carroll County.”
Morgan, who will present a rededication proclamation on behalf of the county, cited the passion of residents who helped the park become a reality. She said her own family was involved from the beginning.
The park was begun as an effort to provide the veterans of Carroll County with an appropriate memorial, to have a prestigious place to assemble for Memorial and Veterans Day programs, and to give people a quiet place to remember their loved ones.
Work on the park began in November 2000, a year after the veteran’s park association held its initial meeting and was first dedicated on Nov. 10, 2001, with Georgia Sen. Max Cleland as the featured speaker.
In 2002, the first Wall of Honor at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park was completed with 24 plaques honoring veterans. Today, 28 completed walls contain the names of more than 1,300 veterans from the county and a 29th is underway.
The park also has a POW/MIA monument and the Killed In Action (KIA) walls that contain the names of all the Carroll County veterans of all the U.S. wars beginning with the American Revolution.
The POW/MIA “Missing Man Table” was the concept and work of Drake Pauley, a Carroll County School System student, and an Eagle Scout.
The KIA Walls honor the 332 from Carroll County killed in action in all wars since the Revolution. Both monuments were dedicated in 2018.
The Women’s Wall brings attention to the contribution of women in all wars since the Revolution. The Emblem Wall contains the official emblem for each branch of the military. The Contributor Wall of Honor contains the names of those who have given $500 or more toward building the park and is updated as new contributors qualify.
Other features at the park include walkways, an information booth, brick and plaque index, bell tower, pavilion flagpole, lamp posts, benches and landscaping.
Veterans organizations that will participate in the May 29 rededication include American Legion Post 143, Military Officers Association of America, Marine Corps League, AMVETS Post 99, Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Disabled American Veterans.
The Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park is adjacent to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and across the street from West Georgia Technical College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.