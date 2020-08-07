Special to the Times-Georgian
Rhett McBrayer, 14, comes from a family with a tradition of service. He got his first taste of what that tradition means earlier this year, when he served as a page in the Georgia State Senate.
McBrayer is the son of Scott and Ellen McBrayer of Jones-Wynn Funeral Homes and Crematory, and a descendant of Dana and Charles Wynn (his grandparents), and Clyde and Shirley Jones (his great-grandparents), all of whom set an example of service and a dedication to helping families.
In March, McBrayer was told by State Sen. Mike Dugan that he would be serving as a volunteer page during the 2020 General Assembly. A week later, McBrayer and a group of other young people were being briefed about the duties of a legislative page and were given a brief overview of the legislative process.
“My mom visited when she was my age with my grandfather, the late Charles Wynn, and my uncle served as a page when he was about the same age I am,” McBrayer said. “I have always wanted to be a page since I learned about it. Being a page allowed me to follow my mom and uncle and honor our tradition of serving the community.”
“Learning more about politics is an avenue about which I wanted to know more,” McBrayer added. “I was fortunate to be able to serve as a page under one of the best state legislators, Mike Dugan. I enjoyed seeing the lawmakers in action, meeting new people, and the feeling of helping.”
McBrayer said that his experience as a page showed him that the state’s lawmakers work hard during the session.
“Most of our lawmakers take their position for the people to heart and work diligently on their behalf. I enjoyed my experience and would like to know more about the world of politics. Who knows, maybe one day ...”
