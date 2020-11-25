Erasing food deserts isn’t easy; you can’t just call grocery executives and direct them to put supermarkets in areas with the greatest need, Carroll County government officials and economic experts say.
Supermarket profit margins are “razor thin,” Carroll County Chamber of Commerce President Daniel Jackson said, and selling commodity products is very competitive.
He said where these stores open is driven by economic forces, and it is based on volume and the number of people that can be served in any given community.
“If you think about history, 50 years ago, there were little rural grocery stores scattered out about every crossroads like churches and schools because people were either more pedestrian or horse and buggy,” he said. “But then as it got more competitive, the stores got bigger and the margins got thinner, and they relied on a tremendous amount of volume.”
Carrollton City Manager Tim Grizzard told the Times-Georgian that he gets several calls from city residents asking him to put certain businesses in town, such as a Red Lobster. While he said he does not have the ability to ask a company to come to Carrollton, he and city staff would welcome any business that wants to open in the city.
Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said county commissioners and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce work together to decide how Carroll will grow — whether it is with more retail, industrial developments or grocery stores.
She added the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and other county officials respond to the needs of the community through the county’s Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map. That involves zoning decisions that are heard by the county commissioners and Planning and Zoning Commission.
Grocery stores and fast-food restaurants rely on rooftops and infrastructure, Morgan said, so these businesses gravitate toward municipalities that have higher populations. Meanwhile, dollar stores, convenience store and mini markets address the gap in less populated areas.
“Supply and demand mostly determines the amount of goods and services available to people,” she said. “Market driven alternatives address what many see as a gap where businesses can profitably operate. Community Development (leaders) along with (the) BOC rely on the comprehensive plan and the land use map to address these business options.”
Rural areas are going to have fewer choices because the markets there are smaller populations and communities in these regions, Jackson said.
However, he added there are several entities such as the Carrollton Rotary Club, the Carrollton City Schools and local churches that try to provide educational resources and distribute food to residents in need.
In rural communities such as Roopville, Clem and Whitesburg, for example, there are limited options. All three have a Dollar General, for example, but residents are left with few choices or access to a grocery store without having to find their way to Carrollton.
Nearly three out of every four Dollar General locations serve a community of 20,000 residents or less, said Angela Petkovic, Dollar General’s public relations specialist. During the 2020 fiscal year, the retailer plans to open 1,000 new stores.
“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs,” Petkovic wrote by email.
Other companies, such as Kroger, have adopted technology to help them with site selection, while others go with old-fashioned census numbers.
Kroger has teamed up with two mapping companies, Tetrad and NAVTEQ, to accurately map areas of high population growth, according to a case study on the Grocery Dive website.
“The map data and content used in site selection must be extremely precise due to the careful planning that goes into the process of selecting a new grocery store location,” the study said. “Kroger’s corporate development research department provides sales projection data, including supporting maps, to top management for consideration when deciding whether capital expenditure approval should be granted for new store projects.”
J.R. Charles, economic development director with the Chamber of Commerce, added these businesses consider the commuting patterns of the surrounding population before they relocate or branch out with a new store.
“Retail development tries to either hit a person while they are leaving from home or while they are leaving from work,” he said. “They do not put a store halfway in between because, odds are, someone’s not going to stop halfway in their commute to go to a grocery store to pick up stuff.”
Grocery store chains also very rarely own the land they sit upon, Charles said, and that leads to working with developers to bring more stores to town, such as Kroger and Publix.
This could involve approval from city or county governments, setting up tax allocation districts and other political decisions, so Charles said it is not as easy as calling grocery store leaders to tell them to put another location in town.
“For the vast majority of development, a developer will come in and buy the land and then entice the people to come, or the retailers to come and set up shop,” he said. “So, more often than not, you’re not really working with grocery stores, per se. What you’re really working with is the developers who are trying to make margins themselves. That’s just a whole different dynamic.”
He said a lot of grocery store chains are going to cities with higher densities because that is where more people are coming into town for work. But Jackson said dollar stores are also filling a need, and added these exist in rural communities because they can meet the needs of that market.
“It’s purely about the economies of scale and the numbers, and they go where the population and the people are,” Jackson said. “That’s totally just a function of transportation corridors and the density of the area.”
He added he and his staff work with municipalities across Carroll to “create the most fertile soil for businesses to have success” by creating an ecosystem for businesses to potentially expand or move to west Georgia.
“If you think about it, some businesses are international or U.S. companies, and they are going to open X number of stores in a year, they have the whole world, or country or state, to look at,” he said. “They’re going to look at communities where the numbers reflect these things.”
