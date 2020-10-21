Deputies are still investigating a traffic stop on Tuesday that resulted in one man fatally shooting himself after threatening a deputy.
On Oct. 20, at 3:18 a.m., a Carroll County deputy stopped a vehicle for failure to maintain its lane on North Van Wert Road at Lake Paradise Road near Villa Rica.
The deputy was able to make contact with the driver and during the stop, asked the back passenger to exit the vehicle. At this point, the occupant, a 23-year-old Villa Rica man, produced what deputies identified as a modified AK-47 firearm, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office officials.
The occupant shot himself in the head with the weapon, which was described as being short and had no stock, only a grip. The occupant had been concealing the weapon a bag prior, deputies said.
The deputy had all occupants exit the vehicle and deputies on scene attempted to render aid until Fire and EMS arrived.
When the other occupants of the car were interviewed, they told law enforcement that the man had said he was going to shoot the deputy as the deputy approached the vehicle, and that they begged him not to.
The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and his name is not being released due to the ongoing investigation.
