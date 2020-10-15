An Alabama man has been charged in connection with Sunday’s shooting death of a Tallapoosa resident.
Brinden Corey Barker, 20, of Muscadine, was charged Wednesday with felony murder and aggravated assault stemming from the shooting death of Taylor Hoyt Daniel, 18.
Daniel’s body was discovered by utility workers early Monday at the end of his father’s driveway on the 3000-block of U.S. 78.
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was partnering with deputies in the investigation of the shooting, which happened on Sunday. No further information was being released.
Barker was still in Haralson County Jail Thursday afternoon. No bond had been set.
Deputies are requesting that anyone with information about the incident call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.
