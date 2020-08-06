Carroll County Sheriffs arrested a Carrollton man on Monday whom deputies believe was involved in a burglary in Bremen on July 23.
Michael Drummond, 41, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after authorities say his girlfriend told them of his alleged connection to the incident and other crimes.
The investigation began when deputies responded to a call about a burglary on the evening of July 23, according to a Carroll County Sheriff’s incident report.
Deputies said when the home owner returned from work, the rear door was pried open and a jewelry box was missing. The theif was accused of stealing about $2,000 worth of jewelry.
On Monday, deputies said, Drummond’s girlfriend told authorities that he carried out the burglary and provided information for other crimes he was allegedly connected with.
After issuing a warrant, deputies found property in his hotel room linking him to the burglary, according to Ashley Hulsey, public information officer for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Drummond was arrested and placed in jail for two counts of first degree burglary, second degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, battery involving family, and two counts of cruelty to children.
As of Tuesday evening, his bond has not been set and he was still in custody of the Carroll County Jail.
