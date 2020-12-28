A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after deputies investigated the wounding of a 4-year-old by a bullet fragment.
Jarrett Andrew Whitley of Whitesburg was charged with discharging firearms while under influence of alcohol, cruelty to children in the second degree, and reckless conduct.
Deputies responded to an address on East Hwy 5 after a 4-year-old boy had been struck by what deputies believe was a fragment of a bullet. They believe that the fragment resulted when the projectile struck the ground in the garage of the residence.
Based on witnesses’ stories, deputies concluded the shooting was accidental. Most of the adult occupants of the residence were under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred, according to deputies.
Whitley was placed under arrest and was transported to the Carroll County Jail, where he was currently booked as of Monday night. He was denied bond.
The medical condition of the boy was unknown, however his wound was not believed to be life threatening.
