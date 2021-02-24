Haralson County authorities are awaiting the extradition of a South Carolina man wanted for a Monday slaying in Buchanan.
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said via a written statement that Keith Tyson Basham, 36, of Abbeville, South Carolina, was found shot in the carport of a family member’s home on Hilltop Drive in Buchanan just after 6 p.m. Monday.
Deputy Coroner Carlton Firestone, who declared Basham dead, said Basham had been shot in the chest. Firestone said that Basham would have died almost instantly.
No one else was at home at the time of the shooting, and Haralson County Captain Edwin Ivey said investigators are estimating that the shooting took place between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Law enforcement was able to identify Jalen Shakur Biggs, 24, of Summerville, South Carolina, as the alleged shooter by security camera video at the home. Authorities said Biggs was arrested in Anderson, South Carolina, about 11:30 p.m. on Monday and is being held pending extradition to Haralson County.
Haralson County Captain Edwin Ivey said extradition usually doesn’t take long, but it depends on the state and he’s never worked with South Carolina before.
“If he doesn’t waive extradition, he’ll have to have a hearing,” Ivey said. “All of that occurs in that state’s law and it’s state-specific.”
The scheduling of hearings has been further complicated by the pandemic, he said.
Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a written statement that the office is working swiftly and carefully on the investigation.
“The citizens of Haralson County have an expectation that they will remain safe from violent criminals running free within their communities,” Williams wrote. “This agency will diligently make efforts to maintain the safety of our communities.”
