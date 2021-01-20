The West Georgia Livestock Show at the Carroll County Ag Center has been canceled for February, but the local UGA Extension Service still has plenty of training and educational programs planned.
The 62nd annual show, which had been scheduled for Feb. 6, will no longer take place due to event regulations and guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show is hosted through Carroll County UGA Extension, and extension coordinator Paula Burke said Wednesday they hope the event will be held later this year. The event typically draws attendees from outside the county and state, but amid the pandemic these gatherings are not permitted by the Extension Service.
Despite this, there will be plenty of other activities for those interested in learning something about gardening during the year.
The Extension Service in Carroll County is a partnership of the University of Georgia, the U. S. Department of Agriculture and Carroll County. As part of this partnership, the extension provides educational programs, information and assistance to citizens.
Next month, the UGA Extension Carroll County Master Gardeners Association and UGA Extension Agent Kevin Livingston will hold a webinar on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. This webinar will include lessons on weed management and lawn care tips for homeowners.
And for those interested in becoming a certified Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer, there will be a training program in the upcoming months. The cost is $175 and applications can be sent to Pjburke@UGA.edu by Feb. 1.
A virtual Journeyman Farmer program will also take place in the coming months. This provides comprehensive two-step training for beginning farmers, with the first step being small farm business planning and the second step being small ruminant production.
There are dates in March for step one, which costs $20, and dates in March and April for step two, which is $30. These are completed via Zoom and registration is on EventBrite.
“We're going to be getting started in February with a lot of upcoming programs,” said Burke. “We're really coming up into the busy programming season.”
More events include yoga at the county parks this coming spring and summer, a trivia night for 4-H kids, and SnapED education programs.
Burke said that anyone interested in keeping up with the events can find upcoming programs on the “UGA Extension Carroll County” Facebook page.
