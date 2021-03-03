A diabetes testing and education event with a diabetes friendly lunch will be open to the community with registration on Eventbrite. The event is sponsored by the Carrollton and Villa Rica Golden City Lions Clubs with a grant through Lions Clubs International Foundation. It will be held on Saturday, March 27, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts from noon-3 p.m.
The sponsoring partner providing the testing is the University of West Georgia Wolf Wellness Lab. In addition to the Diabetes Fingerstick testing, the following are included in the $10 registration, using the Eventbrite link: www.eventbrite.com/e/community-ga-lions-club-convention-diabetes-testing-and-education-event-tickets-142012608535.
Lunch and testing is from noon to 2 p.m. The testing will screen for the following: diabetes, blood sugar, total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides.
The Diabetes Education Seminar is from 2-3 p.m. Participants can learn from experts from the University of West Georgia about type 2 diabetes, how to prevent it and some practical ways to manage it.
Speakers and the testing coordinator are speaker Chrissy Knoll, M.S., NCSF-CPT, ACE- GFI; speaker Jamie Brandenburg, MPH, LPN, DE; event testing coordinator, Gina Brandenburg, M.S., CHES, CWP; and speaker Melissa Brillhart, M.A., R.D., L.D.
Registration is required using the link and clicking on the Tickets Button to see details and purchase: $10 for testing, and $10 for diabetes friendly lunch. There is no charge for the education session with the three speakers from the University of West Georgia on diabetes information, nutrition and fitness. Registration is open and closes on March 17.
Tom Jackson, Carrollton Lion and District Governor states, “We’re excited to be able to provide this afternoon of low cost testing and health education through our grant with Lions International Foundation and partnership with the University of West Georgia Wolf Wellness Lab. We need all interested to register on Eventbrite so that we will have adequate testing kits and lunches available.”
