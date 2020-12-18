Terry Kay, a West Georgia College graduate and novelist, was being remembered this week by old-time college students and writers across the state for the influence he had on them.
Kay died on Dec. 12 at age 82, leaving behind a list of literary accomplishments and novels, the most well-known of which was “To Dance With the White Dog,” published in 1990.
Born in Hart County, Georgia, on February 10, 1938, Kay first attended West Georgia Junior College in 1957. He later graduated from LaGrange College in 1959.
Key was dating his wife, Tommie, during his time at West Georgia, which at the time was a two-year college. The school is now known as the University of West Georgia.
Kay’s own graduating class at West Georgia College had voted him “Most Likely to Succeed,” and he later lived up to that by becoming the best-selling author of “To Dance with the White Dog.” The novel went on to become an Emmy award-winning movie.
A total of 17 published works of fiction were penned by Kay, three of which would become Hallmark Hall of Fame movies. In addition to “To Dance with the White Dog,” film versions were made of “The Runaway” and “The Valley of Light.”
His works have received wide recognition, and in 2006, Kay was inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. He received the Governor’s Award in the Humanities in 2009.
Kay began his writing career as a newspaper reporter, learning the ropes at the suburban Atlanta newspaper well enough to be hired for the sports desk of the Atlanta Journal. There he worked with the legendary sports columnist Furman Bisher.
During a return visit to Carrollton in 2015, Kay told the Times-Georgian that it was Bisher who indirectly taught him how to write.
“Here’s how I learned how to write — and I don’t know why I did this; intuitively I suppose — but every day, when people would leave the office, I stayed and I would take Furman Bisher’s column for that day and I retyped it. Every day. And all of a sudden I began to understand: ‘I know what he’s doing. I know it better than he knows it because it was natural with him.’ ”
By copying out Bisher’s writing, Kay said he learned how the award-winning columnist put words together, especially how he placed contrasting elements side by side. Kay said he recommended the same technique to would-be writers when he taught at workshops.
In 2011, Kay was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Georgia Writers Association. He received the Georgia Author of the Year award four times, and in 2004 was presented with the Townsend Prize.
In 2006, he received the Appalachian Heritage Writer’s Award from Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and in 2007, Kay was presented the Stanley W. Lindberg Award, named for the late editor of The Georgia Review.
In 2011, Kay was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Georgia Writers Association and in 2015, the Atlanta Writers Club named its annual fiction award the Terry Kay Prize for Fiction.
Kay is survived by his wife, Tommie D. Kay, and children, Terri (Buddy) Kerr; Scott (Ansley) Kay; Jon Thomas Kay; and Heather (Andrew) Flury. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well four siblings, Betty Skelton, Patsy Nix, Dr. John Kay, and Gary Kay, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, his obituary asks that memorial contributions in Kay’s honor may be made to the Athens Symphony Orchestra at Athens Symphony, INC., P.O. Box 5244, Athens, GA 30604-5244.
Times-Georgian writer Ken Denney contributed reporting for this article.
