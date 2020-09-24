Renovations to the Carroll County Judicial Center are ongoing, with construction workers replacing the cast stone on the front of the building this week.
Ashley Hulsey, communications director for the county, said on Thursday the project is ahead of schedule with no completion date set. She added that will depend on the weather.
She said the county will not know the total cost to repair the building until the project is complete, but in December, county commissioners approved a $4.15 million settlement with builders of the courthouse to fund the repair costs.
The county had filed suit over alleged defects in the building that the county claimed began to appear in 2012, about a year after county employees began to occupy the brand-new, $32 million building. The lawsuit alleged that faulty building methods and materials had resulted in numerous water leaks and material failures in the building.
Under the terms of the settlement, the defendants agreed to pay for a consultant and for the repair work. The settlement funds were placed into an escrow account, from which County Chairman Michelle Morgan was authorized to pay the repair contractors.
Both the county and the builders agreed to hire James E. Kavanagh, expert architect and principal at Atlanta-based construction consultant company BioPure, LLC, to oversee the repair work.
The settlement budgeted $3.6 million for the repairs and remediation of the new and historic courthouses. The balance of $500,000 will repay the county’s legal fees.
BioPure’s repair plan called for replacing the cast stone veneer on the new courthouse, which will require removing all the stone. New material will be installed from the third to the fifth floors on the north side of the building.
Meanwhile, Carroll County officials are determining what to do with the vacant fifth floor of the building as the outside work is being completed.
When the judicial center was finished in May 2012, the fifth floor was left unfinished for future expansion of the facilities.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance said he would like to see the fifth floor of the Judicial Center be occupied by other county courts, such as the magistrate court and public defender’s office.
This will depend on whether county voters allow the one-cent SPLOST sales tax to continue in March 2021, Hulsey said. The SPLOST funds capital projects such as this.
Earlier this month, the BOC met to discuss proposals for the upcoming SPLOST referendum that will be placed on the ballot in March 2021.
For several months, Chance was part of a committee created to collect data and receive input from those who may benefit from the project.
“After carefully documenting and reviewing all the applicable information that was gathered, the Committee reported our findings to (Carroll County Board of Commissioners) Chairman (Michelle) Morgan and the full Board of Commissioners,” Chance said.
“It was the summary conclusion and recommendation from the committee that the public defender’s office should be relocated inside the Judicial Center, and the top unfinished floor should be built out to universally maximize local judicial services to our community.”
