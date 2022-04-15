With members of local American Legion in attendance, several area pastors helped dedicate a veterans' section at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica on Friday.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home held the groundbreaking ceremony for ‘The Garden of Honor’ where military veterans and their spouses will be laid to rest.
“We have many veterans out here, but this section is dedicated to them if they wish to be buried here,” Ellen Wynn McBrayer said.
The honor guard from Fairfield Plantation American Legion No. 338 did a flag and flagpole dedication ceremony after the prayers.
“I have a huge heart for veterans,” said the Rev. Kevin Williams, pastor of First Baptist of Villa Rica and an Army veteran. “We are dedicating these grounds for veterans. This is honoring our veterans.”
The groundbreaking was supposed to take place in February but inclement weather pushed it back to April.
Veteran Gus Henriques of Post 338 called it a fitting ceremony to happen on Good Friday.
“Today is a special day,” Henriques said. “Men and women have served and died so we have freedom in this country. We are here to reaffirm the grounds. What a special time to do it.”
Wynn Brayer said the next goal is to build a gazebo in the section to hold services.
Dave Dunlap, commander at Post 338, addressed the gathering of veterans about the importance of the ceremony.
“It is not a day of dedication, but of celebration,” Dunlap said. “This is a day of joy.”
The Rev. Shae Tallent, pastor at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, thanked the veterans before offering a prayer.
“I didn’t serve in the military, but if you cut me, I bleed red, white and blue,” he said. “Thank you, because we can live in a free nation. We offer this prayer for our men and women that served.”
