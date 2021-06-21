Jonathan Jones, cornerback for the New England Patriots and a former Carrollton Trojan, conducted al football camp Saturday at the CHS campus for his Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation. The camp gave kids 8-14 years old a chance to work out and throw the football with Jones and some of his teammates. The foundation helps better the lives of those in Carroll County as well as those in the Boston area, home turf for the Patriots.
JONES FOOTBALL CAMP HELD
