Taffeny Johnson of Carroll County's Community Development Department has been promoted to the position of Operations Specialist.
Johnson has worked for the Community Development department for several years, according to a statement issued on behalf of the Board of Commissioners. While serving as the Permit Clerk, she was responsible for issuing permits for many of the newly constructed homes in the county. She has also taken on issuing business licenses and managing the department’s financial records.
The commission's statement praised Johnson as a hard worker, who makes sure the department’s reports are submitted complete and on time.
Johnson is a native of Carroll County, and grew up in the Bowdon area, where she has raised two children.
