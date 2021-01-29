Jobless rates and unemployment insurance claims increase in December

Carroll County’s jobless rate and claims for unemployment insurance increased in December.
But despite these increases, which also occurred in the entire Three Rivers area, the jobless rates and claims for unemployment insurance have been falling steadily since the height of the coronavirus pandemic in April.
That was when unemployment rates and the initial claims for unemployment benefits across the Peach State skyrocketed. Businesses were forced to shut down when the pandemic began, which caused thousands of Georgia workers to file for first-time unemployment insurance benefits.
In Carroll County, the unemployment rate increased to 5.1% in December from 5.0% in November. A year ago, the rate was 2.8%, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
Carroll ended December with 52,340 employed residents, a decrease of 291 from the previous month. In December 2019 — a few months before the height of the coronavirus pandemic — the county had 1,904 more employed residents.
Initial unemployment insurance claims jumped in Carroll County by 14%, but compared to December 2019, these claims were up by about 429%.
In the Three Rivers area, which is a 10-county region that includes Carroll, the unemployment rate also increased by 0.1% to 5.3%. A year ago, the rate was 2.8%, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in an announcement on Thursday.
At the end of December, this region had 237,276 employed residents, a decrease of 7,478 compared to December 2020.
Initial claims for unemployment insurance also jumped 15% in December in the Three Rivers region. But compared to December 2019, claims were up by about 261%.
The labor department has also paid nearly $17.6 billion in state and federal benefits since mid-March and processed more than 4.3 million unemployment insurance claims. That is more than in the previous nine years combined, when only 4 million claims were processed, the labor department said this week.
At the height of the pandemic in April, the unemployment rate skyrocketed in Carroll and the Three Rivers region. The following month, Butler announced all regions and counties throughout the state saw a “dramatic incline” in initial unemployment insurance claims along with the unemployment rate.
The labor commissioner announced in May that in Carroll County, the unemployment rate increased in April to 12.9%, an increase of 8.3 percentage points. That was more than four times the 3.1% unemployment rate in April 2019.
He also said the unemployment rate more than tripled to 13.1% in the Three Rivers region that month. But the rate had been creeping upward in the Three Rivers area during the months between December 2019 and March 2020, when it was 4.4%.
Although the unemployment rates exploded then, the labor department would announce in the months since that the unemployment rate in Carroll dropped the previous month. The labor force was also increasing, showing signs of a recovering economy, Butler said.
The unemployment rates and claims for unemployment insurance in Carroll and the Three Rivers region have been falling steadily since April. Since then, the initial claims for unemployment insurance also decreased each month between 20 to 44%, according to press releases from the labor department.
In October, six months after the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate in the Three Rivers area fell below the 4.4% rate in March. Since then, the rate has climbed again a full percentage point, according to data from the state labor department.
The unemployment rate dropped dramatically by 1.4% to 4.2% in Carroll County, Butler announced at the end of November. Carroll County’s labor force also increased that month, while initial claims decreased by 42%.
The labor force in Carroll increased by 709 workers to 55,485, and the county had 52,375 employed residents. The labor force contains workers and residents who are actively looking for employment.
After plunging during the shutdown, Georgia’s economy is still 93,200 jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level, according to data from the state labor department.
While December’s numbers indicated the unemployment rates of Carroll and the Three Rivers region were back on the rise, Butler said a “majority of the areas” across the Peach State are showing growth. That indicates to him there is an economic rebound happening across Georgia.
“In December, key indicators varied in the different regions and counties,” Butler said in a release. “Although this month’s numbers fluctuated more than usual, a majority of the areas saw positive job growth that continues to be indicative of the resilience that Georgia has to offer during this economic rebound.”
