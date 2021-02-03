A $95 million resurfacing project on Interstate 20 has a new completion date of mid-July — but a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Transportation said Wednesday he still anticipates the project will be done by spring.
Georgia Department of Transportation District 6 Communications Officer Joe Schulman told the Times-Georgian that the completion date has been set for July 16 in both Haralson and Carroll counties. On Jan. 20, the newspaper reported the project was expected to be finished in April.
The work was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2020, Schulman said Wednesday, but weather delays and “additional work that was not part of the original contract continued to delay the project.”
He added the temporary widening of the shoulder lane on this stretch of I-20 pushed the completion date back.
“Earlier in the project’s life, GDOT added a temporary widening of the shoulder lane along the length of the project as a safety measure,” Schulman said. “This slowed down the pace of the project. Including the shoulder widening into the project’s plan calculated a new completion date of July 2021. However, the contractor is confident the project will be completed in April.”
He added he will know more today (Feb. 4) about any traffic shifts or delays residents should expect while traveling through this construction zone this coming weekend.
For more than four years, residents traveling the 12.7-mile portion of I-20 between U.S. 27 and state Highway 61 have dealt with construction. These travelers have faced issues such as shifting lanes, reduced shoulders, lane closures, traffic backups — as well as serious vehicle accidents.
In fact, County Coroner Keith Hancock recently told the newspaper there have been more than 15 vehicle and pedestrian accidents in this construction zone since the project began in 2016.
In October 2016, Atlanta-based Archer Western Contractors and the state’s transportation department began updating the crumbling pavement on I-20 between Bremen and Temple. The project then moved to Carroll County almost a year and a half later in February 2018. At that time, the estimated project cost was just over $80 million, according to a Feb. 22, 2018, report in the newspaper.
The Georgia Department of Transportation told the newspaper then the project was intended to rehabilitate the existing roadway and “preserve the integrity of the interstate; enhance the safety of the traveling public, by upgrading the existing guardrail up to current standards and clearing vegetation according to current guidelines.”
