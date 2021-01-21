Three area residents are in Haralson County jail after allegedly shooting at a deputy during a high speed chase in the county on Monday.
According to a written statement released by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Scott Archer, 40, of Buchanan, Randall Eric Clayton, 40, of Tallapoosa, and Christina Norton, 41, of Carrollton, were speeding in a red sports utility vehicle shortly after midnight on Monday morning on Jacksonville Road near Pleasant Hill Church. A Haralson County deputy alleged that the vehicle was traveling more than 80 m.p.h. when he saw it run a stop sign.
The deputy turned on his lights and siren and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the alleged driver, Archer, refused to stop and tried to outrun him. While the deputy was chasing the vehicle, “a passenger in the vehicle pointed a rifle out the window and began firing shots,” according to the written statement. Some rounds did strike the patrol car.
Archer lost control of the vehicle momentarily in the yard of a residence on Jacksonville Road, then regained control and took off again. The chase continued for several miles reaching speeds more than 100 m.p.h., according to the statement, until the SUV wrecked near Highway 100 and Poplar Springs Church Road.
Archer attempted to run away, but was caught and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, a felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with drugs and multiple traffic charges.
Clayton, a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and reckless conduct. There are also out-of-state warrants for Clayton.
Norton, a second passenger, in the vehicle was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
All three were still being held in Haralson County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. Only Archer had a bond set by Tuesday afternoon; his bond was $3,294.
