Haralson County Chief Magistrate Judge Brandon Heath resigned Aug. 12 in the midst of an investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Committee.
Jason Blackmon was sworn in as the new magistrate judge on Friday by Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy.
Heath had served on the bench for 11 years and had been overwhelmingly re-elected to the post in the June primary.
He was unavailable for comment as of press time Monday, but Murphy said the Magistrate Court clerk had told him last Wednesday that Heath resigned immediately after meeting that day with the Judicial Qualifications Commission.
Commission Director Chuck Boring did confirm that the commission does have an open investigation into Heath but said he could not comment further.
According to information on the commission’s website, the commission has authority over all judges in the state and investigates complaints of willful misconduct in office, willful and persistent failure to perform the duties of the office, habitual intemperance, a conviction of a crime of moral turpitude and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. The panel either handles the discipline or remands the case for hearing.
Removal from office or suspension are the most serious sanctions that can be imposed by the judicial system. Some sanctions never become public and are dealt with privately, the commission’s website notes.
The resignation caught the local courts by surprise and created a problem for the Magistrate Court, which had cases scheduled for hearings and no associate judge to hear them. Heath had never appointed an associate judge, Murphy said. In addition, Judge Meng Lim has been suspended after having been charged, but not indicted by a Haralson County grand jury, in a domestic incident, he said.
“We were in a scramble to find somebody,” the judge said. “We were able to get an assistant magistrate from Polk County (for Thursday).”
Murphy appointed Blackmon to serve through Dec. 31. Plans are underway for a replacement Republican candidate for the November ballot, Murphy said.
Murphy had worked with Blackmon’s father, who served as the county’s probate judge, he said in a written statement.
“I’m confident Jason will serve the magistrate court with honor and integrity, just like his father served,” Murphy wrote. “I’m grateful Jason was willing to step up and serve our county in this unexpected time of need.”
Blackmon is a 1983 graduate of Haralson County High School. He attended the University of West Georgia, Columbus State University, and received a certificate in criminal justice from Georgia Highlands College, Blackmon said. He has served as a post commander for the Georgia State Patrol and also has served with the Haralson County Sheriff’s office. He is currently employed at Wayne Davis Concrete in the safety and environmental department.
Blackmon said his 30 years experience with the Georgia State Patrol has made him very familiar with Georgia law and he worked directly with the Magistrate Court for more than two years when he served as administrator of the Haralson County Jail.
The opportunity came up quickly, Blackmon said. He was asked if he’d be interested in the position on Thursday, sworn in on Friday, and went straight to work, Blackmon said.
Heath served as chief magistrate judge since 2009. He had overwhelmingly won the June 9 primary for the Republican nomination for the seat with 5,179 votes to his opponent, Roger Blue’s 1,915 votes. No Democratic candidate qualified.
If Blue had received at least 40% of the vote, or 2,070 votes, he could have been called upon to replace Heath, Murphy said.
