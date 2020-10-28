With Halloween a few days away, health officials are reminding residents looking forward to this weekend to celebrate safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also warned residents to avoid participating in traditional trick-or-treating activities, such as handing out treats to children who go door to door.
Trunk-or-treat events, crowded indoor costume parties, going to haunted houses or on hayrides, and traveling to fall festivals are also not advised, the American Red Cross said on Wednesday.
The Red Cross said there are lower-risk activities that can be enjoyed this weekend, such as having a Halloween movie night with family members or decorating living spaces.
“For many, Halloween will be different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” the Red Cross said in a release. “The CDC advises skipping traditional trick-or-treating and other festivities involving crowds — which are high-risk for spreading the virus.”
The Wellstar Health System in Douglasville has created a “GHOSTS” flyer with tips about how to celebrate Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic.
These guidelines include not using grab and go treats, having fun with facial coverings, celebrating outside, sanitizing often, connecting with others using technology and staying at home.
Putting out a bowl of “grab and go” candy on the porch for the neighbors’ children is not advised, since children can carry the virus and spread it among others.
Masks are recommended to help minimize the spread of the virus, and children are encouraged to use fabric paint, glued-on sequins or stickers to decorate their face coverings.
Outside is the best place to celebrate, hospital officials said, because being outdoors can promote air flow and help minimize close contact with others.
Technology can help residents connect to those who have immuno-compromised members, such as a Zoom video conferencing pumpkin carving contest, costume fashion show or online mask-decorating party.
Those who are not feeling well should stay at home, especially if there has been exposure to the coronavirus. Hospital officials say this will help curb the spread of the virus so gatherings can be done safely during future holidays.
