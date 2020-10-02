As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, medical experts are learning more about what it takes to treat the virus, who is most susceptible, and more.
Bonnie Boles is a physician at Tanner Health System and has a background in Pulmonary and Critical Care. Boles has been helping with the pandemic since Day 1.
Physicians have had to keep up as health experts have learned more about the disease. Currently, there is still no vaccine for the virus, little treatment for symptomatic patients, and no available treatments for asymptomatic patients.
“If you do have symptoms and, stay home, stay hydrated; take Tylenol for fever, and watch for any change in your breathing, [such as] shortness of breath, chest pain. Inability to hold down liquids to stay hydrated,” said Boles. “Those would be the treatment for initial symptoms; again, self-isolate and give your body time to recover.”
While the science behind the virus and treatment of it has evolved, medical professionals currently believe that the drug remdesivir is helpful, and it is recommended for those who are hospitalized and require oxygen.
“The goal is not to wait until they need more oxygen, or the ventilator,” said Boles.
At the beginning of the pandemic, it was thought that steroids would hurt patients with COVID-19 and dampen the immune system’s response to fighting the virus. But that has since changed; health care professionals have found that patients who are sick enough to be in the hospital and require the ventilator, or fairly significant supplemental oxygen, do benefit from steroids.
Another relatively new treatment is convalescent plasma, which is drawn from patients who have recovered from the virus and has a host of antibodies. While Boles said that “there is a suggestion that it is helpful,” it is known that it doesn’t cause any harm, so it is also given as a treatment and is recommended for patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19.
“That’s evolving also, we were reserving it — because the supply was limited — to the sickest patients, but now there are more data emerging that the earlier you get it, the better you do,” said Boles.
As more people get sick and recover from the virus, it is also becoming more clear what the biggest risk factors are, although there are still many mysteries surrounding the virus.
“We hear stories, and I’m sure our community hears stories, of people who have no symptoms; people who barely have a sniffle; people who have aches and pains and they’re sick for five to 10 days. Then there are people who are hospitalized and there are people who are hospitalized and don’t make it home. And it’s very difficult to know what is going on with that other than some of the risk factors,” said Boles.
The top three risk factors in the United States appear to currently be cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic lung disease. Included in cardiovascular disease is hypertension. Obesity is also known to be a big risk factor.
Gender also plays a role, with men being more likely to die from COVID-19 than women. Boles said that women have a more robust immune system while men in their 50s and 60s have more underlying conditions than women at that age, as men tend to get those chronic conditions a little earlier.
Boles said that one of the biggest predictors of outcome is the age of the person.
“Patients over the age of 80 are 20 times more likely to die than patients in their 50s. In New York, about half the patients who died were 75 years old or older, and another 25% were 65 to 74,” said Boles.
Boles said that this is attributed to biology and the aging of the immune system. She used the analogy that immune cells produce many things that protect the body, such as antibodies, and the body’s production of antibodies goes from a fire hose when younger to a dripping faucet as the body ages.
There are three layers of susceptibility, Boles said, with the first being things inside the body over which there is little control, such as the immune system, biological makeup, and other genetic factors.
The next layer is chronic conditions acquired over time, such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease, which makes it easier for the viruses to center the cells and harder for the body to fight them off.
The last layer is external circumstances, such as social distancing, access to health care, and nutritional status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.