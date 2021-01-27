Haralson County Schools College and Career Academy will go from wish list to reality now that local voters have approved a five-year continuation of the special purpose local option sales tax for education.
The Academy is something the school system has been trying to build for years. It has unsuccessfully applied for state education grants for the facility twice. Administrators then decided to build with local funds.
“The College and Career Academy is the school’s way of providing a pipeline of skilled tradesmen and employees to our local businesses,” said Maegan Rutherford, chief executive officer of the College and Career Academy. “We always work with our advisory boards and they direct us in our curriculum and what we teach.”
Each of the 11 pathways the academy teaches — including welding, engineering, health care and culinary arts — has an advisory board made up of local business people in that career path. They help advise the school system on the skills the students in those pathways might need and in what types of jobs they might use those skills, Rutherford said.
Rutherford said the new Academy will allow the system to add two new vocational programs, teaching as a profession and a manufacturing-based curriculum that hasn’t been fully fleshed out yet. In addition the system will expand it’s audio-visual program into the new facility.
Currently the system offers health care, cosmetology, automotive, business and technology, welding, agriculture and animal sciences, engineering, carpentry, culinary arts, audio-visual and R.O.T.C. under the umbrella of the program.
The CAC program is not the same as the vocation classes that people who went to school in the 1990s remember, Rutherford said. The program’s labs are outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment for the students to learn their chosen craft.
Welding students share seven welding booths and a shop that has other equipment they might use in a commercial welding shop. Culinary arts students have a fully outfitted commercial kitchen and engineering students have computer stations, electrical stations, robotic arms and a CNC router machine to practice their skills.
The system’s health students can partner with West Georgia Technical College and graduate as certified nursing assistants ready to work, Rutherford said.
All students have to complete a pathway of some kind to graduate, she said. The program serves an average of 853 students a day, Rutherford said. With that many students, there is a wide range of interests within each curriculum. Instructors take into consideration those interests, she said.
In the welding classroom, a propane tank typically used for grills stands atop a bookshelf, a jagged jack-o-lantern face carved into it by a torch is a testament to that flexibility. The project was created by art students who “against their will” were put in the welding class, Rutherford said. The teacher told them that they could make art in the class, she said.
“The kids wound up getting really good,” Rutherford said. “They made art that year and sold those as their art project,” she added referring to the ghoulishly grinning tank.
In addition to the student classroom space, the new academy will also have a space teachers can use for professional learning, said Haralson County Superintendent Jerry Bell.
Bell said the Academy is the capstone to the College and Career program.
The students start out in kindergarten learning soft skills such as working as a team, responsibility, punctuality, things that employers will want to see in employees, Bell said. As the students move through the grades, they start to learn about the types of careers that are available to them.
They take the YouScience Career Assessment to match their aptitudes and interests with the careers in which they might thrive. They can apply for the work-based learning program to work at local industries in a career-cluster they have shown interest.
Edd Saxon, work-based learning coordinator for the school system, said there are an average of about 120 students in the program each semester working in places like MCL Industries in Buchanan, mechanic and auto body shops, and Haralson Behavioral Health.
“The state of Georgia keeps up with hours and earnings almost as a bragging right,” Saxon said. “Our students at Haralson County on average work about 40,000 hours a semester … And almost every semester they earn collectively over $240,000.”
It’s an effort to keep them from wasting a lot of time and money pursuing a career that they really don’t like, Bell said.
The school system sold bonds in the amount of $8.4 million to build the academy at the high school, rebuild the front entrance of the high school to make it more secure and safer for the students and also to do some upgrades the high school gymnasium.
Construction on the Academy should start in March and finish in 18 to 20 months.
Administrators intend to use the proceeds of the new E-SPLOST to pay off the bonds.
