At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County Board of Education members accepted bids for internet access and wide area network service that will save the system nearly $400 each month.
Zac Crosby, director of technology for the system, said the services are put up for bid every five years to comply with federal E-rate guidelines. E-rate pays the lion’s share — 90% — of the services for schools.
There were three bids for the WAN service and six for internet access. In both cases, board members unanimously approved contracting with Parker Fibernet based in Rome, Georgia. Parker is the school system’s current provider of the services, said Superintendent Jerry Bell.
The school system’s share of the costs will be $1,400 per month for WAN service, a $40 savings from current rates, and $145 per month for internet access, a $355 savings from current rates.
“That’s like two new Chromebooks a month,” Crosby said.
Board Chairwoman Martha Smith was surprised by the difference particularly because the bid was from the same company.
“The rates for internet that we bid five years ago have come down immensely,” Crosby said. “There’s a lot more competition in the market.”
“Good,” she answered. “We like competition.”
In addition to the savings, Crosby said the school system would be moving from 10 GB WAN service to 40 GB WAN service under the new contracts.
In other business
• approved a number of board policies including Equal Opportunity Employment, Criminal Background Checks, Employee Tobacco Use and Employee Leaves and Absences. There were no changes to the policies, Smith said.
• heard the system has started the new accreditation process. Assistant Superintendent Brian Ridley said the process was being done virtually this year.
• approved an overnight field trip to the Leadership Competition in Covington in June for FFA members.
