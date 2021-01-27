Gutter manufacturer expanding with new Temple location coming later this year

An Atlanta-based manufacturer is making a $25 million investment for a new location in Temple, which will create approximately 200 jobs in Carroll County.
Spectra Metal Sales, a company that manufactures gutters and metal exterior products, is developing a 150,000-square foot facility on 18 acres on Billings Road behind the Pilot truck stop and gas station. Billings Road connects Center Point Road to Georgia Hwy. 113, and this facility would be near Interstate 20.
Todd Snell is the co-owner of Spectra Metal Sales, and he told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday he anticipates opening the location in the fourth quarter of this year with 60 employees, growing to 200 by the end of the first year of operation.
While that side of Exit 19 has some fast-food restaurants and truck stops, the city’s administrator, Bill Osborne, said he and other city officials are looking at how they can further develop the area with more commercial or industrial sites.
Spectra has been in existence for 45 years and provides exterior products such as metal roofing and aluminum trim. The company also distributes to major home improvement retailers such as The Home Depot, Lowe’s and Menards, Snell said.
The company was started by his father, Tom Snell Sr., and Todd now operates it with his two brothers, Andrew and Tom.
The company moved to Atlanta in 1992, and there are three distribution centers in Georgia: Atlanta, Cartersville and Duluth. Nearly 25 other distribution centers exist nationwide and the business is the largest manufacturer and distributor of gutter products within the country, according to the company’s website.
Over the last five years, Snell said the company has been able to attract Carroll County residents at its manufacturing facilities. He called his company’s expansion “a major opportunity” for Spectra to expand while also giving back to those who live in Carroll.
“We’re going to develop a program working with the Carroll County Schools, and we really want to focus on the trade for students who want to be in the trade rather than going to a university,” he said. “We would like to really develop that program with the Carroll County system, whether it’s after-school programs or giving people the opportunity to use their hands.”
Temple Mayor Michael Johnson said the area to be developed has been “dormant” for years. He added he is hopeful this new business can entice other companies to come to his city.
Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey told the newspaper that one of the company’s employees, Keith Herron, suggested to Spectra that they open a location in Temple. Herron is the manufacturer’s vice president of sales, Snell said.
Hulsey added the county’s Community Development department is working with Johnson, Osborne and the Temple City Council to build the facility.
Osborne said the property owner filed for a rezoning request to industrial from commercial about a year ago. There will need to be some improvements made to Billings Road as the facility is built, he said.
“We’re excited about it, and that property was rezoned because of very challenging terrain,” Osborne said. “We were contacted about this possibility, we looked at it and thought it would certainly be a good incentive. We see a lot of positives with what they are talking about now.”
Temple city officials looked at the town’s industrial development growth about two years ago and worked with the county and Carroll Tomorrow on an area south of I-20 containing an industrial park on E. Luke Road.
Osborne said the county’s Future Land Use map indicated that Temple had more commercial and industrial acreage than city officials originally thought. He added city leaders are “still hopeful” of seeing some other developments in this area.
“We had two or three pretty good-sized industrial clients, but some of the terrain of Georgia 113 south of W. Luke Road had some small streams cut through there,” he said. “You couldn’t have a really large industrial building in that area, so we looked around at other places. One of the areas we identified and thought had the possibility for some industrial development is the tract we are talking about. We are excited about that coming to fruition.”
