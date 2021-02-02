Two projects at the University of West Georgia were approved by the Carrollton City Council on Monday night. A GreenBelt spur next to the Richards College of Business is getting some upgrades, while the Strozier Hall parking lot will nearly double in size.
The Carrollton City Council unanimously awarded a $391,621 bid to Marietta-based contractor Lewallen Construction to remove and replace approximately 170 linear feet of the existing GreenBelt path from Aycock Drive to the Richards College of Business, which is currently under construction.
Carrollton City Engineer Tommy Holland told council members on Monday night that a 60-foot steel beam bridge would also be built on this path. Other improvements, such as storm drainage and bicycle racks, will also be installed as part of the project.
The city received five other bids from companies including Integrated Construction and Nobility, Inc., Carl Owen Construction, Tri Scapes, Inc., Albion General Contractors, Inc., and Piedmont Construction Group. The city opened these bids on Jan. 21, and Lewallen’s proposal was the lowest of the six.
“This is actually the same contractor that installed 95% of the GreenBelt around the city,” Holland said. “They are a good contractor.”
Roy Richards Sr. Hall is the new home of the Richards College of Business, which is scheduled to open later this year. Both the building and business college is named after the man who founded Southwire in 1950. The hall replaces the former Watson Hall, an all-girls dormitory that was torn down.
The Times-Georgian reported in October 2019 that the building is planned to be approximately 66,450 square feet and will include a state-of-the-art learning environment, flexible teaching spaces, experiential and collaborative learning spaces and technology- enhanced classrooms.
Gov. Brian Kemp included $14.9 million issuance in bonds for the university to use for the new building in the state’s fiscal year 2020 budget. There were also gifts and pledges given to the UWG Foundation totaling $6.7 million.
The council also unanimously approved a $352,244 bid proposal by Fairburn-based Helix Group, Inc., to double the size of the Strozier Hall parking lot. This lot currently has 48 spaces, and Holland said the company will demolish the existing parking lot to create 98 spaces.
The project will consist of grading, installing new asphalt pavement, stormwater, and lighting infrastructure, Holland said.
Five other bids were submitted to the city, including proposals from Piedmont Paving, Carl Owen Construction, Prime Foundation, LLC, Tri Scapes, Inc., and Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc. Helix had the lowest bid among these proposals.
These projects will be financed by the University of West Georgia under an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Carrollton and the university, City Manager Tim Grizzard said. The city will be reimbursed by the university in addition to an administrative fee.
