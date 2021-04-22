Graduation season arriving soon

Carroll County’s high school seniors will have in-person graduation ceremonies when the semester ends in less than four weeks.
To keep the public safe from catching COVID-19, the Carroll County school system is requiring every guest to wear mask for the duration of each graduation program.
“Masks will be expected at all events,” said Director of Partnerships and Communication Charity Aaron.
Each of the five schools within the CCSS — Bowdon High School (BHS), Central High School (CHS), Temple High School (THS), Mt. Zion High School (MZHS), and Villa Rica High School (VRHS), have been given a guest limit depending on the size and location of their graduation ceremonies.
“The Carroll County School District has decided upon 75% capacity at our stadiums for our graduation ceremonies,” said CCSS.
Seniors from Bowdon, Central, Temple and Mt. Zion will be graduating at their own football stadiums, whereas seniors from Villa Rica will be graduating inside the Coliseum at the University of West Georgia since their stadium is currently under renovation.
Last year, seniors had to wait until the summer to graduate. This year, CCSS has allocated the last week in May for all ceremonies.
Central High seniors will be the first to cross the stage. Their graduation is scheduled to be on Monday, May 24, at 7 p.m. Each graduate will receive eight tickets for friends and family to attend.
Following Central, VRHS seniors will be graduating on Tuesday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m. Due to the limited space inside of the Coliseum, the University of West Georgia is limiting those seniors to four tickets.
No ceremonies will take place on Wednesday, but will resume with BHS on Thursday, May 27, at 8 p.m. According to the school system, there is no set number of guest tickets, allowing for many relatives to come celebrate the experience with their student.
The last two schools — MZHS and THS — will be conducting their ceremonies on the same day and at the same time. Their graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 28, at 8 p.m.
Mt. Zion seniors are not limited to a certain amount of guest tickets. Temple seniors are restricted to 12 tickets each.
CCSS asks that everyone who plans to attend these events adhere to the guidelines and remember to social distance.
