By STAFF REPORTS
For the second time in the past two months, Georgia is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that on Monday, March 15, eligibility will include adults aged 55 and older and individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.
Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are already eligible for vaccination as of March 8. Georgia’s K-12 educators were also included in the first expansion since shipments of coronavirus vaccine arrived in the state back in December. This next expansion includes disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis.
The medical conditions referenced are: asthma (moderate to severe), immunocompromised, cancer, liver disease, cerebrovascular disease, neurologic conditions, chronic kidney disease, overweight and obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pregnancy, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, diabetes, sickle cell disease, hypertension or high blood pressure, thalassemia (blood disorder) and heart conditions.
To schedule an appointment, go to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. For individuals aged 16 and 17 who are in an eligible population for vaccination, the DPH states that Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for these ages.
“As we have said from the beginning of this pandemic, we will protect the most vulnerable from severe illness, hospitalization and death, and ensure that Georgians can get back to normal as soon as possible,” said Gov Kemp in a statement released by his office Wednesday. “With increased vaccine supply from the federal government, and significant progress made in vaccinating Georgia seniors and other high-risk individuals, this expanded vaccination eligibility will enable more people to get vaccinated over the next few weeks.”
The governor’s release further stated that, provided supply allows, vaccine eligibility is expected to open to all adults in April.
TANNER/VACCINE DOSE UPDATES
The pattern of decreasing numbers of in-patients for COVID-19 in the Tanner Health System continued yet again on Thursday. The system through its website showed a total of nine patients for the virus, down from last week’s 13.
Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton has five patients and Villa Rica two, both down by three each from the previous week. Higgins Hospital in Bremen did not have any patients for COVID-19 last week but had two this week.
With the expansion of vaccine eligibility, the state as a whole, through the Department of Public Health numbers released Thursday, has administered 2,540,760 doses out of 3,336,655 shipped. Carroll County went over 20,000 doses (first and second) during the past week to 20,550.
Haralson County is up to 7,521 and Heard County 2,196 doses.
Department of Pubic Health numbers show that, in the past week, Carroll County suffered three more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total during the pandemic to 127. Neither Haralson nor Heard county recorded a new confirmed death.
In all Carroll’s numbers of total confirmed positive cases are 7,074. Statewide, there are 832,480 cases, 15,784 confirmed deaths and 57,198 hospitalizations.
