I need to start by saying this piece is somewhat “girlie.” I promise that next week I’ll return with a column about hunting, or tracking, or cows. But this week is for the ladies. Caution Advised.
As June progresses, our mailbox has become host to all sorts of invitations. Weddings, graduations, and baby showers are announced on fine paper, requesting our presence at various celebrations. Over the years, I’ve been invited to all sorts of affairs, but I have to say one of my favorites remains “The Pretty, Pretty Princess Party.”
The invitation was a surprise. The envelope was not crafted from tasteful ivory paper that would herald a wedding. It wasn’t a pastel or balloon encrusted (that would hint at a baby shower). It was a Barbie pink envelope with a gold embossed crown, addressed in elegant purple calligraphy. I wondered. Who from Windsor Castle would be writing me? The mystery was soon solved. It was an invitation to a Pretty, Pretty Princess Party from my friend, Leslie.
Because I’ve known her forever, this didn’t surprise me. For many years her deepest ambition was to become a red hat lady. You know the ones. . . you’ve seen them in at the airport, in parades. It’s actually a national social club of “older” ladies that dress in purple and red and meet for lunch and other fun stuff.
But because Leslie was too young to yet adorn herself in red and purple togs, she had done the next best thing. Start the Pretty Pretty Princesses” Club.
Reading the invite, I wasn’t sure exactly what the PPP was. So I asked Leslie what kind of party it would be. She was vague, almost secretive in her answer. Don’t stress about it.” She said. “It’s just BYOT.” “BYOT?” I asked. “Bring your own Tiara.” She answered.
So, where in the world was I going to get a Tiara? Those of you who knew me from high school know I never won a beauty pageant. And Princess Stephanie of Monaco hasn’t been returning my calls, so I don’t think there was a lot of hope in borrowing one. I began my search.
If I were a princess, where would I shop? Tiffany’s. Definitely. But since there wasn’t a branch in Carrollton, and I didn’t have a princess’s pocketbook, I decided to start small. The Dollar Store. There I found a beautiful towering confection of pink gems and marabou fur. But the fur kept itching my nose, making me in a very unprincess-like manner. I moved on.
Target was my next stop. Imagine my surprise upon finding tiaras in the little girl’s department. They were strewn with a rainbow of glittering stones. Just the ticket. Unfortunately, try as I might, I could not make them fit my melon-sized head. I moved along.
Pulling out of the Target store, it hit me. A&K Discount. I just knew I’d find my Tiara there. That’s where I got all my Queen Elizabeth wigs. I would certainly find princess headgear there. And happily, I did. Because I’m such a cheapskate, I settled on a baby-sized coronet and headed for the party.
First I stopped by Leslie’s house. Some of the Princesses were meeting there first so we could precess downtown together. There they were, on the front porch, draped in summer dresses. Their tiaras glinted in the sun.
I joined them, my tiara slightly askew, and we oohed and cooed as women will, over new dresses and matching purses. They all had fresh pedicures, complete with hand-painted flowers. Barbie Pink, of course. I was glad for my close-toed shoes because my feet looked like I’d been digging potatoes with them.
We proceeded downtown, sashaying as only princesses could. After a couple of blocks, I started wilting a little. Nothing takes the starch out of royalty faster than 90-plus heat and Georgia humidity. But eventually, we gained our objective . . .McGee’s Bakery. That’s where pretty, pretty princesses like to have tea parties. And what do PPP’s eat? They only eat cake. Petite Fours to be exact, with sweet tea to wash it down. We are southern princesses after all.
At the bakery, the other princesses were waiting for us. There were princesses of every size and shape and age. The “under six” crowd was resplendent in true Princess attire, fluffy tutus, and bowed sashes. They looked even sweeter than our cakes. The senior princesses were more subdued, but in our tiaras, we were all turning heads there in the window at the Bakery.
We had a lovely afternoon of gorging on cake and perfecting our royal waves to the puzzled people passing by. The PPPs had a BIG TIME on the square and at the same time, we made a discovery.
Life is just better when you’re wearing a tiara. Ladies, let me tell you, if there’s a princess inside of me, there’s one inside all of us. You don’t have to be rich, or beautiful, or three years old. You just have to be you. And of course, “BYOT” (Bring your own tiara.)
