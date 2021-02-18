The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is opening four mass vaccination sites for COVID-19 on Feb. 22. The drive-through sites have the capacity to vaccinate 1,100 people per day, per site for a total of 22,000 people a week between each of the four sites.
The sites will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The locations of the GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites are:
- Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville
- Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany
- Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville
- Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon
Appointments are mandatory, and can be made by visiting MyVaccineGeorgia.com. Only individuals who meet the phase 1A+ guidelines are eligible for vaccination at this time. This phase includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65+ and their caregivers, and first responders (law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire departments, dispatchers and 9-1-1 operators). Only one appointment can be made per person.
Patient, vaccination updatesThe Georgia Department of Public Health, at the start of the week, introduced a new dashboard featuring COVID-19 vaccinations for the entire state and each county. This page tallies the complete total for vaccinations (first and second doses) statewide, the number of doses shipped to the 1,181 providers statewide, and a breakdown by county.
On Thursday, the updated numbers showed 1,606,622 doses administered out of 1,953,100 shipped doses for all of Georgia. Providers in Carroll County are reported to have administered 14,215 doses while Haralson County has 7,284 given out and 1,557 in Heard County.
Since last Friday’s Department of Public Health daily status report of COVID-19 cases in Georgia, Carroll County’s total of confirmed related deaths increased by one to 117. Overall confirmed positive cases are at 6,831 and hospitalizations are at 285 for Carroll.
Haralson County is at 1,578 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths and 61 hospitalizations. Heard County has reported 580 positive cases, 13 deaths and 37 hospitalizations.
The Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica saw a slight gain in the number of current patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
Tanner Health System releases a weekly COVID-19 update of confirmed admissions for each of its four facilities — three of which are in Georgia — every Thursday. The Villa Rica center has 20 patients (145 licensed beds in all), which is four more than last week’s reported total of 16.
Higgins Hospital in Bremen did not have any COVID-19 patients in the Feb. 11 report, but one week later it showed one such patient.
The Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton continues to show a drop in its number of COVID-19 patients. Two weeks ago, that total was 24, but it went down to 20 the following Thursday. On Feb. 18, there were 17 COVID-19 patients in Carrollton, which has 181 licensed beds.
