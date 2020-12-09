Fire engulfs Carrollton home

No one was reported injured early Wednesday when fire engulfed a house in Carrollton.
Fire Department Chief Jimmy Bearden said all residents escaped the flames safely.
The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday in a house on Block Street, just off South Park Street. Bearden said that two residents living on the main floor of the residence were awakened by a crackling noise from downstairs.
Upon investigating the noise, Bearden said the residents discovered a fire and called 911.
Before any firetrucks arrived, the two individuals had woken the other residents and everyone in the house evacuated without harm, Bearden said.
Within 10 minutes of the call, the local fire department had gotten control of the fire.
Multiple units were on scene to extinguish the fire, and some stayed longer to put out any smoldering embers that remained around the premises.
The last unit left an hour and a half after the initial call.
Chief Bearden said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.