Carrollton Police have arrested a 60-year-old man who is accused of stabbing his 37-year-old son in the chest Tuesday evening.
Hubert Bailey of Carrollton was charged with aggravated assault in connection with an altercation with his adult son Kentoris Bailey.
Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a residence on Calhoun Drive in Carrollton regarding a recent stabbing, according to a Carrollton Police report.
Police said Hubert was allegedly inebriated when he got into an argument with his son, who lives with him. The report says that Hubert confronted Kentoris and began to chase him around the yard with a 4-inch fixed-blade knife. He eventually caught up to his son and stabbed him once in the chest, according to ACE Unit Investigator Kelly Bennett.
Following the incident, Kentoris called the police on his father and was later treated for his wound at the Tanner Medical Center, Bennett said.
According to the report, Hubert was arrested and sent to the Carroll County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.
As of Wednesday evening, Hubert’s bond has not been set and he remains in custody at the jail.
