It was only a drill.
But that’s not always the case for a paramedic or a rescuer.
Faithful Guardian Training Center in Temple was the scene of such a drill for a mass casualty event early Saturday morning for those responders in training. It was a simulated three-vehicle crash — one of those being a bus full of victims — and the group was on scene with ambulances, fire trucks, and a helicopter that took one “victim” away (and brought her right back.)
Victims, once removed and separated from their vehicles, were grouped based on how bad their injuries were. Under the terms of the exercise, some could move on their own with some assistance, some were serious, some were critical and some, unfortunately, didn’t survive.
Robert Bonner went from station to station, making sure the responders are following proper procedures.
“I’ve had some experience in a leadership role,” said Bonner, the “leader” of this mass casualty response. “With my class at Faithful Guardian, I adjunct here a lot. So I am in charge of taking control of the class.
“Communication is a big thing. I’ve done scenarios like this before. I just got my certification for tactical evacuation casualty care, which is dealing with all mass casualty incidents similar to our training today.”
For a training scenario, everyone knows ahead of time what their role will be, but in a real incident, Bonner said things can fall apart.
“Everybody did phenomenal, better than I thought,” he said. “We had a system in place beforehand that fell apart, and we all formed together for a new system. We all clicked. Everybody knew what to do as far as treating the patients, getting them where they needed to go, and operating as a team.”
Everyone involved as “victims’ ” were actors, with several youngsters having some red-colored make-up applied beforehand. Comments were made off-hand about some having too much fun, and smiles were hard to keep off some faces. It was a controlled environment, but that’s not going to be the case in a real situation.
“Everybody was super focused today,” said Bonner, who is from Villa Rica. “Everybody treated it as a real situation. If it were to be a real mass casualty incident, there would be a lot more hands-on treatment, wearing gloves, more and more precautions. This was as close to a real MCI that there could be as far as how everyone approached it and acted during it.”
Thomas Woodruff is executive director of Faithful Guardian Training Center and a retired EMT. He said not only were the center’s students involved Saturday morning, but also Carroll County Fire and Rescue, the Temple Police Department, Carroll County 911, and West Georgia Ambulance.
“Mass casualty incidents are probably the most taxing and difficult thing for first responders to run,” said Woodruff. “There’s so much going on. It’s hard to organize. Your resources are extended.
“These kinds of scenarios not only allow the existing providers in the county but our students to learn how to manage large disaster scenes.”
Such a traffic accident is one example. Others are terrorist attacks and airplane crashes.
“We go all out,” said Woodruff. “One other agency involved is Air Evac. We planned this scenario to be as real as possible. We staged it with about 30 victims. The more real our training is, the better we do in the field.”
Woodruff recalled the 1995 crash of Atlantic Southeast Airlines Flight 529 in the Burwell area, with around 30 passengers critically injured on the scene. He said those who responded were able to move them out of the scene in less than an hour.
He also highlighted a recent accident near the Temple truck stop with eight patients, three critical. With so many of the ambulances busy at that time, Faithful Guardian personnel was called out to help until ambulances could arrive. He said it was a triage situation where they prioritized the treatment and the transporting, both when and how.
“It’s been a rough year,” said Woodruff about a time punctuated just within the last week by a major police chase and shooting that ended with three officers wounded and one suspect dead.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Carroll County deputies, City of Villa Rica, and City of Carrollton PD. We appreciate all that law enforcement does to keep us safe. They keep our responders safe. It happens every night when we’re out there running calls, and they have our back.
“COVID-19 has really been exhausting on the first responders. They normally walk into a scene in uniform, and in the last year, they’ve had to don full PPE, almost space-suit style, and go take care of patients.
“Our industry already suffers giant staffing shortages. Right now a lot of departments I know are 10 to 30% low on staffing. COVID’s not helped with our recruitment. Anything we can do to get these young kids in the industry and help provide for the community is important.”
While based in Temple, Woodruff said Faithful Guardian trains anywhere from 400 to 700 first responders per year. He called it the largest producer of EMTs and paramedics in the private sector in the southeastern U.S.
Training took place virtually for about two months at the onset of the pandemic last year, Woodruff said, but he said this type of education can’t be all virtual. After two months, they returned in-house with staggered and spread-out classes, and Woodruff said they had the space to pull it off.
“We still graduated every single class on time with the state’s help,” he said.
“This program is a certificate program. We have open enrollment. Within nine months we can put you through an EMT and an advanced EMT program that get you working in the job sector. It’s a part-time schedule so they can go to classes at night if they are going to college. Our students don’t have to worry about job placement. Many of our students get job offers as they finish the class. We are partnered with over 100 different hospital and ambulance sites throughout Georgia.”
Bonner first enrolled in EMT school at Faithful Guardian one year ago and graduated in March. He works at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome and fell in love with the art of emergency medical care.
“From the way [Faithful Guardian] upkeeps everything, it’s a clean, well-lit place,” said Bonner. “All of the instructors give 110%. Outside the class, they are there to help you. Even when you graduate, they are still there. I can say no one has cared more than the instructors here ... everyone has a passion for EMS.”
