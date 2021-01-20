The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Carroll County Soup Kitchen has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, event organizers are planning an event called "Empty Bowls Sunday" in February that they hope will accomplish the same fundraising goals, but within one day.
The soup kitchen traditionally hosted the event on the last Sunday of February at the Carroll County Ag Center, 900 Newnan Road. Empty Bowls was started by Carol Boyd and Helen Helwig, a local potter, 17 years ago.
Soup is served in handcrafted bowls to approximately 1,000 residents, and those bowls can then be purchased to support local artists and the soup kitchen. The meal is put on by soup kitchen volunteers, local artists and musicians.
But Karen Kagiyama, an event organizer, told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that the fundraiser is being converted this year to include more emphasis on donations rather than having community members gather at the Ag Center.
“This year has brought many challenges to our community, including the latest surge in this devastating virus,” said a letter from event organizers to area ministries and community leaders.
“Even with the promise of the vaccine, it is not yet safe to gather for a large indoor event. With a sad heart, we write to let our generous supporters know that this year we will not have an in-person event with bowls, soup, live music, auction, and the wonderful table fellowship.”
As a major fundraiser for the soup kitchen, Empty Bowls provides for annual capital needs. For example, in the past, the kitchen was able to buy a new van to make food deliveries to those who could not go to the facility in person.
Kagiyama said instead of hosting a large event, Feb. 28 will be designated as “Empty Bowls Sunday” and residents will be encouraged to make donations to the soup kitchen at 345 Beulah Church Road. She said the event is made possible by 100 to 120 volunteers on the day of the luncheon. The Carroll County Empty Bowls organization and the Soup Kitchen are run completely by volunteers.
Event organizers discussed postponing the event or holding it virtually, but Kagiyama said it is a tradition that the fundraiser is held in person. She added more donations could be provided this year to the soup kitchen than in previous years because of the generosity of the community.
The kitchen normally serves lunch every Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. However, the facility’s dining room is not open due to the pandemic, so meals are being delivered. Last month, 80 kitchen volunteers served more than 500 meals to go, and nearly 950 sacks of groceries were distributed to residents in need.
Area potters and students create and donate handmade ceramic and glass bowls throughout the year for the fundraiser, Kagiyama said, with the help of the Carrollton Center for the Arts and the Artists Guild. Between 35-40 restaurants participate in making soup for the event each year.
She added the soup kitchen and the Empty Bowls planning team is working on next year’s event, currently set for Feb. 27, 2022.
“We are grateful for the restaurant and home chef community, the arts community, our generous sponsors and church, civic and youth groups, and of course our volunteers who have made this event happen year after year,” the letter said. “The Empty Bowls community has grown to hundreds of people who work behind the scenes and on the day of the event to create a community gathering that exemplifies neighbors helping neighbors.”
