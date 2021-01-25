Election workers get OK for grant to cover runoff election costs

A request by Carroll County’s elections officials for a $104,000 grant has received preliminary approval. The grant, which must be approved by the county commission, would be used to compensate election workers for administering the twin U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5.
This is the second grant given to the county since October by the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life nonprofit organization. The grant, which totals $103,956.96, must be used “exclusively for the purpose of operating secure elections in Carroll County in 2020 or in runoff elections related to elections in 2020.”
Elections officials can use the money to pay for personal protective equipment for staff, poll workers or voters, temporary staff and polling places on Election Day. Under the terms of the grant funding, elections officials can be reimbursed for any costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic incurred between June 15, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021.
They are requesting nearly $56,000 in COVID-19 response funds for the two U.S. Senate runoffs. The request was granted by the Center for Civic and Tech Life, pending the approval of the Carroll County Board of Commissioners next month. The Board of Commissioners must approve the grant funds and will discuss it during Thursday’s work session.
During the U.S. Senate runoffs, the county had 168 volunteer poll workers as well as 15-20 other temporary workers during each week of early voting. There were also three full-time employees, according to the grant documents. But that is less than the 200 poll workers the county had for the general election.
During the general election, the county had three early voting sites open, including the elections office, Powell Park and the Bonner Building. But during the runoffs, the county eliminated the Bonner site for early voting.
Temporary staffing at the county’s elections office for the runoffs cost $52,720, according to data from County Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby. The county also spent $2,400 on renting polling places and cleaning expenses.
For this month’s runoffs, the county’s election office also spent $758 on personal protective equipment (PPE) for poll workers and the office’s three full-time employees. These expenses included $125 each on boxes of gloves and disinfectant wipes, $161 on three cases of hand sanitizer, $308 on three cases of disinfectant spray and $38 on four boxes of face masks, according to grant documents
In October, the Center for Tech and Civic Life awarded a $66,776 grant to the county elections department for the Nov. 3 general election. That grant was used for PPE, poll worker recruitment funds, hazard pay for the poll workers and full-time employees at the elections office, polling place rentals, temporary staffing, absentee voting and election administration equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.