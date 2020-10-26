With one week left until the Nov. 3 election, almost one-third of the 85,237 registered voters in Carroll County have already cast their ballots.
Early voting for the general election will continue through Friday, and the Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica on Monday became the third location for voters to cast their early ballots this week.
Residents across the state are facing their most consequential election this year, with a presidential contest, both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, congressional and state offices all on the ballot.
As of Monday afternoon, 25,508 voters have already cast their ballots, including 18,221 early in-person voters and 7,287 absentee ballots, according to the Georgia Votes website.
Residents can vote at the county elections office at 423 College St., or the Dr. Tracy P. Stallings Community Center, 118 S. White St, in Carrollton. These locations will be open each day this week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica is located at 524 Leslie Drive and is open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Any resident who would rather vote using an absentee ballot has until Friday, Oct. 30, to request a ballot through the county elections office or online at www.ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.
These ballots must be completed and returned to the elections office by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. when the polls close, Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby said.
He said residents should put their completed ballots in the mail a week before the election to give the U.S. Postal Service enough time to deliver the ballot to the elections headquarters.
But residents can also drop their completed ballots off at one of the two official absentee ballot boxes in Carroll County. These boxes can be found at the elections office or behind Villa Rica City Hall, 42 Community Square Boulevard.
Rigby and his staff faced challenges the first three days of early voting because he said there was not enough bandwidth to handle the number of computers on the state’s new elections system.
This issue created a “real log jam,” causing voters to wait up to five minutes to get registered before they could cast their ballot. It usually takes a minute to get each resident processed before they cast their vote, Rigby said.
This was not an isolated issue in Carroll because voters in neighboring Haralson County and across the state also had to deal with computer problems that week. The issue was resolved on the fourth day of early voting, Rigby said.
Rigby added the county administration building precinct has also been moved to the newly renovated Neva Lomason Memorial Library, 710 Rome St. on Election Day. He said this will minimize crowds and prevent confusion among any voters who arrive at the county elections office on Nov. 3 to cast their ballots.
Across the state, more than 2.4 million ballots had been cast by mail and in person during the first two weeks of the early voting period as of Friday, according to the Capitol Beat news service. This is approximately one out of every three registered voters in Georgia.
With the Nov. 3 elections just around the corner, Georgians are already heading to the polls in record-breaking numbers amid the dual challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the biggest test of the state’s new voting machines.
“We are working to make Georgia’s election system fair, voter-centric, smooth and uniform,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a recent news conference. “So far with the numbers, we are succeeding.”
