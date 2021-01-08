No budget cuts are expected to the state’s 2021 financial plan, even though lawmakers were forced to make billions of dollars in cuts last summer, Georgia’s Senate majority leader said on Thursday.
State lawmakers will return to the Gold Dome in Atlanta on Monday for the start of the 2021 legislative session begins. While election reforms will be the dominating topic for the state’s GOP leadership, legislators will also have other priorities, especially a budget for the second year of coronavirus pandemic.
And while last year’s session was interrupted by the pandemic, legislators will be ready this year.
Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, who leads his party on the Senate floor, told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that lawmakers will be required to wear masks and there will be a “skeleton number of people on the floor” at any given time during session. Legislators will also be required to get tested for COVID twice a week.
The 2020 legislative session was suspended in March because of the coronavirus outbreak and finished just before the end of the fiscal year in June.
Legislators typically convene for 40 non-consecutive session days through late March or early April. It is unclear whether the 2021 session will run straight through, or if lawmakers will be forced to suspend again because of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases during the winter.
The one thing lawmakers are required to do by law is pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and the budget picture is uncertain amid a still-deadly pandemic.
But Dugan said tax revenue is up “significantly” this year, based on the income tax portions of the enhanced unemployment insurance that has been given to Georgia workers throughout the pandemic.
“In April, there’s going to be a significant amount of money that goes back out because people are going to want to, when they file their taxes, they are not paying, they are getting their money back,” Dugan said. “We do have a surplus or a bump over this time last year. But we also know that’s where a significant portion is going to be going.”
The current $26 billion state budget pays for schools, health care, roads, business regulations, the Georgia State Patrol, and a variety of other things.
Lawmakers cut $2.2 billion in spending in June, including $950 million in K-12 school funding, because they thought revenue collections would tank during the COVID-19 recession. Millions of Americans were thrown out of work and businesses closed, cutting off spending by residents.
Legislators and state agencies had originally planned for 14% cuts in May, but Gov. Brian Kemp reduced that figure to 10%, in part by agreeing to pour $250 million in reserve funds into the state budget.
In August, Gov. Kemp’s office told state agencies they would not have to propose new budget cuts next year despite the pandemic.
In November, Kemp indicated he also does not expect deep budget cuts after state-funded agencies slashed spending last year, according to the Capitol Beat news service.
The governor is expected to announce a budget plan on Thursday for the upcoming year, which begins on July 1, that avoids further budget cuts and could increase school and health care spending.
Ahead of the 2021 legislative session, Dugan told the Times-Georgian that the “intent” is not to make any budget cuts this year.
“We don’t want further cuts,” he said. “Now, 72% of the budget is kind of restricted on what we can impact anyway. If we have to reduce significantly, my concern — and the concerns that we have — is that some of the smallest budget line-item areas, whether it be the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, even if you cut them a little bit, it has a much larger impact on them because they are not receiving close to the same amount of dollars as some of the larger budget items.”
Dugan told the newspaper that legislators are not entertaining the idea of raising taxes, calling the move “counterintuitive” as lawmakers deliberate on the budget during the second week of the legislative session.
“I think that’s counterintuitive to raise taxes on people that are not working full time or fully employed,” he said. “That would be counterproductive. They [residents] are already paying a significant majority of our income tax coming in as it is.”
The Capitol Beat news service contributed reporting to this story.
