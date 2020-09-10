A discussion on racial inequality was held among Carroll community leaders this week by a task force that includes the state’s Senate majority leader.
Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, and other county leaders such as District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon and Carroll County NAACP President James Stocks are also members of the panel
A similar study committee within the Georgia Senate involving Sen. Matt Brass of Newnan was dismantled this week due to budget constraints. Dugan said he talked with Brass and agreed that a social issue of this size could not be solved by a few senators.
“This takes more than that,” Dugan said. “A lot of the senators did not respond to it because they were feeling the same way that Sen. Brass was. This is something that is bigger than a study committee.”
The task force on which Dugan serves was created this summer and is separate from the state legislature. It is contained within Carroll County and includes 18 community leaders from multiple backgrounds, ranging from education to law enforcement, business owners and healthcare, he said.
“We’re still in the ‘what are we going to do?’ stage rather than ‘how are we going to implement those things?’ ” Dugan said. “A lot of engagement, a lot of activity. We’re still going through all the areas that we need to look at and prioritize where we can make an impact in those areas.”
Within the discussion, Dugan said the relationship between law enforcement and the community was one focus.
This was spurred by the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia and George Floyd in Minneapolis this year, both of whom were black men. The idea of having more diverse faculty and staff members in schools was also mentioned.
“As we get ahead, we’ll start engaging with the broader community,” he said. “We’re not going to do that until we have the specifics to put out there to let people look at.”
