Dollar stores can provide components of a healthy diet to residents on a budget

Residents who cannot get to a supermarket can still get the components of a healthy diet at a nearby dollar store, two University of Georgia (UGA) Extension agents said this week.
Dollar stores are also “vital” to the community, Carroll County Extension Agent Victoria Taylor said, because they are serving lower-income residents and those who live in rural parts of west Georgia. She added residents can feed their families for less than $10 per meal by shopping at these locations.
Much of Carroll County is considered a “food desert,” a geographic area that lacks healthy food options. It is estimated that 1 in 10 residents here are considered “food insecure,” meaning they do not have reliable access to affordable and nutritious food.
Dollar, or discount, stores are a convenient bridge for these residents, providing a source of food that is closer than a large grocery store. They have flourished in the U.S. since the Great Recession of 2008, when residents needed to be more frugal with their spending.
They traditionally serve lower income communities and rural areas where there is often limited access to grocery stores, said Angela Petkovic, public relations manager for Dollar General.
Dollar General is one such chain of discount markets, and there are 10 of them spread out across Carroll County, according to the company’s store locator map. Other stores belonging to other chains can be found in increasing numbers along Interstate-20 to Atlanta.
Petkovic said by email that more than 16,700 Dollar General locations exist in 46 states across the country. These stores can be found everywhere from rural communities to metropolitan areas, and those who shop there have incomes of less than $40,000.
The uprising of dollar stores has prompted communities such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Fort Worth, Birmingham and even Georgia’s DeKalb County to pass restrictions on dollar stores because some government officials see them as being unhealthy options for residents.
New laws and zoning regulations were created in these places to limit how many of these stores can open, and some required those already in place to sell fresh food.
However, one Carroll County commissioner has tried to expand the Dollar General in one of his district’s cities to provide more access to food for residents.
District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds told the Times-Georgian that, earlier this year, he and a group of residents tried asking Dollar General to enlarge their Whitesburg location, 12 Georgia Hwy. 5. He said the idea was if the store agreed to add more shopping space, they could then add more groceries for residents in need.
The Dollar General is popular in Whitesburg because it is one of the few places to buy food in southeastern Carroll County. Reynolds said residents of the town can, however, go into Coweta County and visit the grocery store in Sargent just across the county line.
But he said company leaders told him there was no additional space to grow on their lot. Since then, Reynolds has been trying to get another grocery store to come to town, but he cannot find any vacant land in Whitesburg.
J.R. Charles, economic development director with the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, said chains such as Dollar General will also put their stores in locations that are convenient to consumers traveling to and from work.
“Let’s say, with Whitesburg and Clem, they know that a certain number of people are going to be driving from those cities into Carrollton to work,” Charles said. “So, they are putting the stores on the south side of Carrollton for a reason. They know the commuting patterns are going to allow them to capture that.”
Despite not having as many options as a grocery store, dollar stores do provide residents who live in a rural community an option for buying food.
Every Dollar General offers components of a healthy diet including dairy products, bread, eggs, proteins, grains and frozen fruits and vegetables, Petkovic said.
By the end of the 2020 fiscal year, she added fresh fruits and vegetables will be offered in approximately 1,050 stores. The store’s “Better for You” merchandise, which launched in 2018, will be sold in nearly half the company’s locations.
Amanda Olivero, a Florida State University student, challenged herself to eat only dollar store food for a week in a study published on the Spoon University website. She decided to get food from Dollar Tree because she said everything really costs a dollar there.
She bought an assortment of items ranging from Welch’s fruit snacks to Uncle Ben’s broccoli rice, soup, ramen and spaghetti.
However, she did not purchase any dairy or meat products and her total cost for the week was about $35 compared to the typical $70-80 she would spend. She said that put her at an average of $2 a meal that week.
At the end of the week, she said she “enjoyed every meal” she ate that week, and she feels “healthy and energetic.” In addition, she had several leftovers and she added she could have spent $20 instead on her groceries for the week.
“You can actually go to the dollar store and all these places that are cheaper and still find healthy options,” Carroll County UGA Extension Family and Consumer Science Agent Victoria Taylor said. “It seems like in today’s world, it’s easy to get caught up in the gluten-free, carb-free, or keto (foods) and (people) look for all those types of words. They think those words equals healthy, and that’s not necessarily the truth.”
Although dollar stores have fewer options and smaller portion sizes, their prices are “comparable” to the prices found at supermarkets such as Walmart and Kroger, UGA Douglas County Extension Coordinator Susan Culpepper said.
She said residents can meet their daily nutritional requirements and buy canned or frozen bags of fruits and vegetables, as well as other items that provide protein such as beans and eggs.
“It is possible, but it is a little more limited,” she said. “But it’s possible to make some healthy choices or some choices that are going to give you good energy and nutritional value, and still minimize the high fat, the saturated fats, the sweetened beverages. Minimize those, the high sugar, and high fat foods.”
Taylor said while fresh fruits and vegetables will not be found at dollar stores, canned or frozen fruits and vegetables are just as healthy as their fresh alternatives. But she said that when people look for these items, they should make sure they are in either 100% water or juice.
“It’s definitely possible to eat healthy on a budget,” she said. “It’s definitely possible to get those things from Dollar Tree to help you feel energized and help you feel healthy. It’s just looking at the nutrition label and making sure the things you are getting are nutritious and provide the nutrients that you need and not necessarily what we like to call empty calories.”
While residents can find national brands in these dollar stores, they are also likely to see a lot of brands that cannot be found at bigger stores, Taylor said.
Her programming involves Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) education, which teaches residents about how to use the money they receive for groceries from the government effectively.
“A lot of these families can’t afford to purchase the whole wheat noodles compared to the basic noodles you can find at any store,” she said. “So, what you really want to do is you want to compare nutrition labels. When you do have two options in front of you, you can always look at the label and see which one is going to be a little better for you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.