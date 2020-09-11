Dock Hyde Road residents are asking county officials to put an additional stop sign on their road to slow down speeders coming off state Hwy. 61.
A town hall meeting hosted by District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon was held Thursday night at the Carroll County Court House, attended by residents, county Public Works employees and sheriff’s deputies.
After hearing the concerns of residents in attendance, Public Works Director Charles Pope said a three-way stop will be created at the intersection of Dock Hyde Road and McCoy Drive. A notice was posted at that intersection on Friday alerting residents the stop signs will be active in 14 days, he added.
The speed limit on Dock Hyde Road is 35 miles per hour, but at least one resident said she has seen vehicles exceeding speeds of 80 mph. The road has subdivisions at the end of the street and one resident said the neighborhood has “changed drastically” in the last 10 to 15 years because of new development.
Porshia Newell told McClendon that activities such as walking and bicycling up and down the road are unsafe. Another resident said she needs to back into her driveway to see oncoming traffic before leaving her residence.
Newell suggested putting speed bumps on the road, but Pope said those are not permitted on county roads.
“Speed breakers may not necessarily be the solution because speed breakers tend to bring down property values,” Newell said. “We’re not trying to do that, but we may need to implement several three-way stops along the main artery or maybe a roundabout for the traffic.”
A 26-hour traffic study by the county sheriff’s department was presented during the meeting by Lt. Keith Price that showed only eight vehicles were traveling faster than 45 miles per hour. The study was conducted between 3 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 p.m. on Thursday, an hour before the town hall meeting.
Vehicles that exceeded 45 miles per hour were in the “prosecutable range,” Price said. He told residents that means, by state law, deputies cannot write tickets for any speeds under 45 miles per hour.
The study counted 188 vehicles, he said, using radar to record the speeds of each vehicle on the road. Of those vehicles, 99 were traveling between 31-40 miles per hour and an additional 26 were going up to 30 miles an hour, he noted. Another 55 vehicles were traveling between 41-50 miles an hour.
He said the sheriff’s department has received complaints of speeding from across the county and added he has four traffic officers that are dedicated to running traffic and enforcing traffic laws.
Price said deputies can, in certain areas of the county, run specialized traffic enforcement with radar if the sheriff’s department has a permit from the state’s transportation department. Dock Hyde Road is not an area that allows radar, though, and must meet certain criteria to be approved such as a traffic study.
But the sheriff’s department can put law enforcement vehicles on the road to be more visible to traffic, he said, to slow down vehicles. Deputies can pull drivers over with probable cause for violations such as crossing the center line or having a headlight or brake light out.
“We’ve got a lot of traffic coming up and down that road, certainly, and I think a lot of it has to do with the subdivisions that have been built on Dock Hyde Road,” he said. “As the building is increasing, the traffic is increasing. We realize that. There are people speeding. I completely agree.”
