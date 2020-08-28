From staff reports
Daryl Dickey, longtime director of athletics at the University of West Georgia, is no longer in that position.
Kevin Terry, senior associate athletic director, will assume the post as interim director and report directly to UWG President Brendan Kelly, according to a statement issued Friday by the university.
The circumstances of Dickey’s departure were unknown as of press time Friday. Calls by the Times-Georgian to obtain further details were not returned. It was also not known if a search for a new athletics director has been started.
According to information on the university’s website, this fall would have marked the 12th year for Dickey as head of the department. He had joined the university in January 2009 on an interim basis, and later that year became the full time AD.
That was also the same year that the men’s and women’s basketball program moved into the new Coliseum, where the volleyball program took up residence the next year. That September, the university moved the football program to an on-campus facility as the Wolves played their first game at RA-LIN Field in University Stadium.
Beyond his athletic director duties, Dickey was also West Georgia’s head football coach for six seasons. Following the 2013 football season, Dickey stepped aside from his coaching duties and began concentrating solely on running the UWG department of athletics.
The website notes that during his tenure, Dickey oversaw significant progress throughout UWG athletics. No season was more successful than the 2015-16 athletic year. That campaign saw the Wolves win Gulf South Conference titles in football, men’s basketball, and women’s track-and-field. Also, West Georgia’s baseball team, though not a conference titlist, made a deep run in the NCAA South Regional after receiving the program’s first postseason bid since 1998.
As West Georgia’s head football coach from 2008-13 Dickey oversaw the revitalization of the program. Under his leadership, the Wolves reclaimed The Peach Basket in 2011 with a last-second road win over rival Valdosta State.
Later in the season, UWG did something no West Georgia team has done, before or since. They scored a dramatic, fourth-quarter win over top ranked Delta State. It was the first, and so far only win ever for West Georgia over a team ranked number one in the nation in any classification.
Beyond the field and wins-and-losses, one of Dickey’s biggest achievements as athletic director was in the classroom. West Georgia student-athletes annual capture top academic honors from the Gulf South Conference, as well as regionally and nationally.
In 2018-19 West Georgia’s program saw 147 student-athletes honored as members of the GSC Academic Honor Roll, the most ever at West Georgia. Also, UWG student-athletes posted a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.91 for the 2018-19 academic year, a mark higher than that posted by the university’s student body as a whole.
Beyond those achievements, 2019 was also notable for two other, huge academic-related honors for UWG Athletics. West Georgia student-athletes captured both the men’s and women’s GSC Commissioner’s Trophy honor, symbolic as the league’s top honor a student-athletes as a well round performer on the field, in the classroom, and on-campus and within the community.
According to the website, Dickey’s wife, Kendall, serves on the staff of eCore, the University System of Georgia’s electronic core curriculum program.
