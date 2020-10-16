The Carrollton Cotillion recently announced that it will formally present its 2020 debutantes at the 29th Noel Debutante Ball at Sunset Hills Country Club on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. The event will commence at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s young women have completed one year of college and distinguished themselves as active, involved and respected in their community.
They continue a tradition that began in 1992 when the Carrollton Cotillion presented its ﬁrst group of 12 debutantes. Since that time, the club has presented more than 300 young women and offered their families and friends the opportunity to enjoy an elegant evening of festivity where they are formally presented.
The 2020 debutantes have donated their time and energy in many different areas of service, both locally and at their respective schools. Some organizations that have benefited are CASA Atlanta, Carroll County Animal Shelter, Red Cross, Ronald McDonald House, YoungLife, Storybrook Farms, and the Alzheimer’s Association.
The goal of the Carrollton Cotillion is to present young women who represent and serve their community well. Traditionally, the debutantes host a party during the summer months for friends and family as a way to hone party-planning and hosting skills. Due to the pandemic, these young women were not able to participate in this tradition but each continued to support their communities in various ways.
The founding sponsors of the Carrollton Cotillion are Mrs. Wyche Thomas Green, Jr. and Mrs. Charles Henry Lumpkin, Jr. The sponsors present names of eligible young ladies to the Carrollton Cotillion board of directors in early February. The future debutantes are then invited to attend a mother-daughter tea in May, hosted by the current board of directors.
The young ladies who have been selected for presentation in this year’s 28th Noel Ball are:
Brianna Marie Colquitt, Jacksonville State University, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Lamar Colquitt.
Ansley Chloe Elliott, Georgia Southern University, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Michael Elliott.
Hadley Herrington Green, Auburn University, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wyche Thomas Green, III .
Taylor Lee Green, Georgia Southern University, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Bobby Green, Jr.
Danielle Grace Kiser, University of West Georgia, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Scott Kiser.
Sarah Katherine Pike, Georgia Institute of Technology, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Scott Pike.
Christian Danielle Pollard, Princeton University, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donnie Robert Pollard.
Cameron Martine Reid, Georgia Institute of Technology, daughter of Dr. Marvin Walter Reid, III and Mrs. Ginger Martine Williamson.
Rebekah Faith Rooks, University of Georgia, daughter of Mr. Weyman Elmo Rooks, III and Mrs. Edie Freeman Haney.
Taylor Ann White, University of Alabama, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James Braswell White.
Aubrey Christine Wynn, Mercer University, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brett Noble Wynn.
The 29th Noel Ball will implement safety protocols that coincide with local health recommendations for COVID-19.
