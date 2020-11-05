DAR presents Basil with Community Service Award

Special to the Times-Georgian
Recently the Abraham Baldwin Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented a Community Service Award to Matthew Basil.
Basil, an Eagle Scout candidate, planned and completed “The Eagle Scout Public Health Education and Awareness Program” as his project. Chapter Chairman Violette Denney presented the Certificate and lapel pin at the Chapter October meeting, in the classroom at Tanner Medical Center.
Prior to the presentation, conductor Terry Lowry and the orchestra presented Historic and Patriotic music along with stories about our history.
The Community Service Award is presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution to honor and recognize individuals for unpaid/volunteer service to their community, which was performed in an outstanding way.
The application for making this award is approved by the State Society and Southeast Division, as well as the National Society DAR.
The group believes that Basil’s project, in which he taught more than 300 students how to properly wash their hands to stop the coronavirus virus, helped to save lives. Each of those who participated shared the information with their family and friends — making it a far-reaching lesson for our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.