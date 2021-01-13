CUES art teacher inspiring students one colorful outfit at a time

Special to The Times-Georgian
An art teacher at Carrollton Upper Elementary School who is using her creative, colorful and quirky style to bring joy to her students and colleagues has been featured in the December issue of Atlanta Magazine.
At the beginning of 2020, Anna Greene decided she would take a photo of her outfit each day for the whole year. She said it was a New Year’s resolution.
“I decided to document my outfits with an Instagram account to also reference as an outfit diary of sorts,” she said. “I love wearing fun and funky clothes to school and I make a lot of my outfits, so I thought it would be fun to have a place where I can document and reference what I’m wearing!”
Greene said as an art teacher, she considers her wardrobe to be part of her art.
“Being an art teacher gives me the excuse to kick it up a notch and wear really fun and crazy things. I make a lot of my clothes and accessories myself. I love taking old clothes I’m not wearing as much and giving them new life by adding sequins, or feathers, or tinsel or silk flowers to them,” she said.
Greene said she thinks it is great to show kids how expressive they can be with their clothes.
“I say wear what makes you happy and brings you joy! If you feel good, you’ll look good! Don’t be afraid to be bold and true to your authentic self,” she said.
Her Instagram account @what theartteacherwears caught the attention of Atlanta Magazine a few months ago.
“The lifestyle editor sent me a message on Instagram asking if I was interested in being featured as a Person of Style for both a print and digital feature,” Greene said. “ She said the magazine was really excited to feature a teacher — especially since teaching in 2020 was such a challenge. I was really shocked and it still feels so crazy to be chosen. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience and one I’ll never forget.”
You can view the digital feature on Greene in Atlanta Magazine for free by visiting www.atlantamagazine.com/style/my-style-elementary-school-teacher-anna-greene/.
