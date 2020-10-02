Current COVID-19 Stats

for Carroll County

Carroll County Total Cases: 2,840 (since pandemic began)

Carroll County Total Deaths: 69

Carroll County Cases in Last Two Weeks: 200

Cases Per 100k in Last Two Weeks: 167

Tanner total Positive Tests: 3,818 (since pandemic began)

Tanner positive rate: 13.6%

Tanner total tests performed: 28,143

Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton: 15 patients hospitalized of 181 total beds (8.2%)

Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica: 4 patients hospitalized of 145 licensed beds (2.75%)

Higgins General Hospital in Bremen: 1 patient hospitalized of 25 licensed beds (4%)

Tanner Medical Center/East Alabama in Wedowee: 0 patients hospitalized of 15 inpatient beds (0%)