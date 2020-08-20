Special to the Times-Georgian
The Community Foundation of West Georgia COVID-19 Response Fund has now issued 45 grants totaling $201,000 to 28 local nonprofit organizations in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties.
The nonprofit organizations receiving the grants are serving thousands of local people in need in a variety of ways.
“The many effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community continue as families are experiencing medical and financial crises,” said Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation. “We want to thank the many donors who have made the COVID-19 Fund grants possible. Local nonprofits receiving the grants have been able to meet many needs, including housing, food, baby items, medical care, financial assistance and encouragement.
“There has been amazing cooperation between local nonprofit organizations serving our community as they have worked together to identify needs and how they can be met and shared information about resources such as food sources,” she said. The Foundation has assisted nonprofit volunteers in communicating with each other by hosting frequent virtual meetings.
The organizations that have received grants are:
Bowdon Area United Christian Ministries, Bremen Food and Clothing Bank, Carroll County Emergency Shelter, Carroll Sav-A-Life/Pregnancy Resource Center, Carroll Tomorrow, Community Christian Council of Haralson County, Giving Kitchen, Grow Haralson, Hands of Creation, Heard County Community Partnership, HEARTS of Cleburne County, Hope for the Journey, Impact International, KidsPeace, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Manna House, One Body Many Members, Open Hands, PASS, Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, St. Margaret’s Community Outreach, St. Vincent de Paul, The Blake House, The Salvation Army, THS Shelter, Waypoint Ranch, West Georgia Council on Aging, West Georgia Technical College Foundation and Whitesburg Area Christian Ministries.
