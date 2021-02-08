The Carroll County Commission renewed a rental agreement with the state last week for the Department of Driver Services building, which will keep the services in Carroll County.
Residents use the Alms House at 512 Old Newnan Road to renew or get a new driver’s license. The facility is owned by the county and rented by the State Properties Commission.
The rental agreement was soon coming to an end, and the county commission had been discussing renewing its contract. The renewal was unanimously approved by the commission earlier this month.
Under the terms of the agreement, the state would rent the 6,400-square-foot building owned by the county for an annual fee of $10. The agreement has an initial term of one year from July 1 to June 30, 2022. The county commission will then decide whether to extend it for the next eight years, county attorney Stacey Blackmon said.
District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds raised concerns during the Jan. 5 commission meeting about the county being responsible for funding repairs to the building. Noting that while having the Driver Services office in the county is convenient for residents, Reynolds questioned language in the agreement that says: “During the term, the landlord shall be responsible for servicing, replacing, and maintaining in good repair, except for repairs necessitated by the willful misconduct of the tenant.”
Reynolds asked if it was typical for counties to provide a building for these services “free of charge.” He asked if the county could charge a higher rental rate.
“I can’t imagine there would be any willful misconduct of the tenant unless they leave a pot on the stove and it burns down,” he said on Jan. 5. “Repairs then are basically the county’s responsibility. What I see from this, being new to it, from a financial perspective is we’re providing the building but then we’re providing all the repairs to it basically for free to the state.”
After the commissioners discussed these repairs and the benefits of having a driver’s license facility in Carroll County, action on the agreement was tabled until this month.
During last week’s meeting, Reynolds said he feels “the county is being held hostage” by the agreement, but he said he would vote to approve the renewal for at least the first year. He said he would like to alter the contract in the future so that, if there is a significant repair bill, the county is not stuck with that “unfunded mandate.”
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance said that can be looked at next year.
“If we have to put a $50,000 roof on the building, and we’re only taking $10 in a year, we have to balance that out,” Chance said.
Whenever the county Public Works Department makes repairs to the building, the department will send an invoice to the state for the cost of materials.
“We were very lucky back in 2004 when (then) Chairman Robert Barr was able to negotiate Driver Services staying here in Carroll County,” County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan told commissioners last month. “The fact was that the county almost lost it.”
